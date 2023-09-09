Pete’s been talking! Bobby’s feeling good! Uchenna says we are ready! Our Seattle Seahawks are one day closer to kicking off against the Rams on Sunday. Which is.... tomorrow! Oh my gosh. Are you excited? Where will you been watching the game? What will you be eating? What are you expecting to happen? Dive in to the links and prepare for the game. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

Vision Board: Seahawks-Rams predictions for Sunday - Seaside Joe

The hills are alive with the sound of special teams! 9/8/2023

Seahawks' Pete Carroll discusses Rams matchup, Wagner's return - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll had a lot to say about a Week 1 clash with the L.A. Rams as well as Bobby Wagner's return to Steve Raible.

Rost: 2 top Seahawks defenders make predictions for Week 1 - Seattle Sports

Two of the Seattle Seahawks' top defenders -- Tariq Woolen and Julian Love -- joined The Huddle and shared some predictions ahead of Week 1.

After fast return from injury, Jaxon Smith-Njigba ready to make debut with Seahawks - The Seattle Times

Jaxon Smith-Njigba famously caught 15 passes for 347 yards in the game that is regarded as The Granddaddy of Them All, Ohio State's Rose Bowl win over Utah in 2022. Earlier that season he caught 11 passes for 127 yards at Michigan Stadium, better known as The Big House, which, with a capacity of over 107,000, bills itself as the third-largest stadium in the world. It's a moment Smith-Njigba worried he might miss when he suffered a slight fracture of his left wrist while bracing his fall after making a 48-yard catch against the Dallas Cowboys in the Seahawks' second preseason game on Aug. 19.

Bobby Wagner In “Exactly The Right Place” After Returning To Seahawks - Seahawks.com

Back with the Seahawks in 2023, Bobby Wagner has fit right in after a year away.

Seahawks not shying from lofty goals in 2023: ‘We got everything’ - The Athletic

"We got the talent, we got the pieces, got the coaching, got the players," Uchenna Nwosu said as the Seahawks prepare for their opener.

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 'Thankful For Opportunity,' Readying For NFL Debut - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Three weeks ago, it seemed unlikely Jaxon Smith-Njigba would bounce back from wrist surgery in time to suit up in Week 1. But after beating the odds, the exciting rookie receiver will be in uniform after all looking to make an immediate splash for the Seattle Seahawks.

NFC West News

49ers vs. Steelers preview: Can Brock Purdy outsmart Minkah Fitzpatrick? - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy faces a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense that includes Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt. We break down who has the upper-hand

Game Preview: 49ers at Pittsburgh - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Arizona Cardinals Rookies Ready to Shine in Season Opener - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals will count on three rookies to begin their 2023 campaign.

Not a retool, a rebuild: 2023 Arizona Cardinals season prediction - Revenge of the Birds

It’s time for season predictions! We all know the Cardinals will be bad in 2023. But how bad? Bad enough to get the #1 pick? Let’s find out.

Rams Season Predictions: X-Factor, Breakout Player, and more - Turf Show Times

Who will be the Rams’ x-factor, breakout player, and what will their final record be?

Los Angeles Rams Face 'No Pressure At All' With Outside Doubters - Aaron Donald Says - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are in unfamiliar territory since head coach Sean McVay took over, getting viewed as one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Around The NFL

Commanders owner makes clear statement on potentially bringing back old team name - Larry Brown Sports

New Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris made a clear statement about potentially changing the franchise name back to its former one.

NFL injury tracker Week 1: Christian Watson out, Darren Waller, George Kittle, Mark Andrews questionable - Yahoo Sports

Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.

Roger Goodell tiptoes around the potential problems arising from the NFL's gambling money grab - NBC Sports

The NFL has a complicated relationship with gambling.

NFL Week 1 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, fantasy tips - ESPN

Here's everything you need to know for the NFL in Week 1, including bold predictions, key stats, fantasy advice and score picks.

How Packers offense will change from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love - ESPN

Coach Matt LaFleur doesn't want to hear the notion that he wasn't running his full system with Rodgers, but things will be different with Love.

Aaron Rodgers-less Packers have sleeper potential in NFC, while Bills look like paper tigers in loaded AFC - NFL.com

With Aaron Rodgers no longer in Green Bay, is everyone sleeping on a well-rounded Packers team with serious potential in the NFC race? Bucky Brooks sure thinks so. Plus, one widely regarded AFC contender that could be a paper tiger.

After years of self-criticism, Kirk Cousins is trying to chill out - The Athletic

The Vikings quarterback believes his obsession with self-improvement is his superpower, but he's trying to find a way to care a little less.

NFL Week 1 bold predictions: Bryce Young wins a walk-off, Patriots change QBs while Tom Brady watches - CBSSports.com

Five prognostications for the opening weekend of action

Breaking down Commanders QB Sam Howell's impressive preseason | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

New Washington Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell put together a promising 2023 preseason, albeit with room for improvement.