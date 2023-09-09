Seahawks elevate Artie Burns and Jon Rhattigan for showdown against Rams

The offseason finally ends Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks take to the field against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

The other half of the NFC West will get the season started in the early game slot, as the San Francisco 49ers will be at Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Arizona Cardinals will be at FedEx Field facing off against the Washington Commanders. That means that by the time the Rams and Hawks are on the field, they will either be competing to head into Week 2 in a tie for first or a tie for last place in the division, depending on the outcome of the 49ers game. (Author’s Note: Going to just go ahead and assume the outcome of the Cardinals game, which seems safe given their roster.)

In any case, when the Seahawks take on the Rams they will do so with the services of Artie Burns and Jon Rhattigan, who were elevated from the practice squad Saturday ahead of the matchup.

The @Seahawks elevated two players from the practice squad, and placed one on injured reserve this afternoon. https://t.co/PhvAhrJhU9 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 9, 2023

And now it’s on to the game Sunday. Once the teams announce the inactives. Then it’s on to the game. Once the seven million pre-game commercials have finished.