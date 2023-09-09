Injury Update: Kenny McIntosh to injured reserve

Like all other NFL teams, the Seattle Seahawks have had significant issues with injuries at the running back position in recent seasons, and 2023 is already starting off the same way. Starting back Ken Walker missed time during training camp with a groin injury, while second round pick Zach Charbonnet missed some of camp with a shoulder issue.

Then, in the mock game in early August, seventh round running back and Day 3 draft darling who has grabbed the hearts of fans and set high expectations for his rookie season Kenny McIntosh suffered a knee injury. In the wake of the injury, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was optimistic regarding McIntosh being able to return quickly and not miss significant time.

Kenny McIntosh will likely be out a couple weeks due a left knee sprain, Pete Carroll says — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 6, 2023

Unfortunately for McIntosh and for Seahawks fans, however, the couple of weeks that Carroll initially estimated has now turned into a couple of months, as McIntosh was moved to injured reserve on Saturday.

The @Seahawks elevated two players from the practice squad, and placed one on injured reserve this afternoon. https://t.co/PhvAhrJhU9 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 9, 2023

McIntosh must now remain on injured reserve through at least four games, meaning that with Seattle enjoying the early bye in Week 5, the first time McIntosh will be eligible to take the field for game action will be in Week 6 when the Seahawks go on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

The move leaves the Seahawks with an open roster spot, which will be something to monitor next week and it would not be a surprise if it lead to Artie Burns finding his way back onto the 53 man roster.