The Pete Carroll Era in Seattle is over... sort of. He’s still going to be a part of the organization.

Pete Carroll is no longer the Seattle Seahawks head coach.

After 14 seasons, the man who led the franchise to its first ever Super Bowl victory has been moved to an advisory role within the organization. The news was confirmed on January 10 by Seahawks chairwoman Jody Allen.

Statement from Jody Allen - Chair, Seattle Seahawks pic.twitter.com/RNUZvF6Vgp — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 10, 2024

Carroll took the Seahawks to 10 playoff appearances in 14 seasons, winning five NFC West titles, two NFC championships, and Super Bowl XLVIII back in the 2013 season. His Seahawks coaching record is an outstanding 137-89-1, including eight 10+ win campaigns.

The Seahawks haven’t won a playoff game since 2019 and have just one postseason victory over the past seven seasons. Whether or not that played a role in Carroll’s departure remains to be seen. It is nevertheless going to feel distinctly different without Pete’s energetic, gum-chewing self roaming and sprinting on the sidelines.

Follow Field Gulls for ongoing coverage of Carroll’s departure from his head coaching role, news of potential replacements, the future of Pete’s coaching staff, and a lot more. This is going to be a truly wild Seahawks offseason.