2024 NFL Playoffs open thread: Eagles at Buccaneers

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won 25-11 in Week 3 of the regular season. It’s one of only two wins they have by double digits for the entire season. Philadelphia has lost five of six and look dysfunctional, whereas the Bucs have won five of six after starting the season 4-7.

Former Seahawks assistant and Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales has turned Baker Mayfield’s career around. Will Tampa strike the final blow to the reigning NFC champions?

ESPN and ABC have the broadcast of the final Monday game of the season. Kickoff time is 5:15 PM PT.