The Los Angeles Rams were supposed to be bad this year.

They weren’t supposed to be nearly winning a playoff game on the road while Jared Goff clinched the game in the final minutes.

Weird stuff.

The Rams were helped greatly by some successful recent draft picks, foremost among them Puka Nacua.

The wide receiver out of BYU was taken in the 5th round this draft, and set a series of all-time receiving records for rookies. Impressively and unfortunately to our own record books, he just took another one.

Puka Nacua just put together one of the best playoff games a WR has EVER seen.



And he did it in his FIRST career NFL Postseason.



•10 targets (led team)

•9 receptions (led team)

•181 receiving yards (rookie record)

•1 receiving TD



Nacua’s season may have ended tonight, but… pic.twitter.com/OOr4zFXLuW — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 15, 2024

With 181 yards, Nacua now has the record for a rookie receiver in the postseason.

The previous record?

160 yards, DK Metcalf.

Remember the wave?

DK Metcalf ices the game for Seattle with an NFL Playoff record for receiving yards by a rookie with 160! pic.twitter.com/b6CXnjb3C2 — Jack O’Brien (@JackOBrienNFL) January 6, 2020

Metcalf’s rookie year was something special, and that game against the Philadelphia Eagles was a spectacle.

Seattle’s rookies were impressive in their own right, namely Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. They will need a few more of the later picks not named Boye Mafe to materialize into solid contributors if they’re gonna keep up with the NFC West rivals.