You want some offensive coordinators attached to the vacant Seattle Seahawks head coaching job? Here you go!

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is drawing some interest from Seattle.

Seahawks requested a head coaching interview with Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2024

Kafka recently completed an interview for the Tennessee Titans head coach job, so the Seahawks aren’t the only team who are keen on taking a look at the former Northwestern QB.

While Kafka has been with the Giants for two seasons, his notoriety as a coach comes from his time with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. Kafka was KC’s quarterbacks coach for Patrick Mahomes’ first two seasons as a starter, then he added passing game coordinator to his QBs coach title from 2020-2021. Kafka assumed the role of offensive coordinator with the Giants in 2022, when New York surprisingly made the playoffs behind what’s essentially the only good year of Daniel Jones’ career. The 2023 Giants offense... well it was pretty bad, and New York’s quarterbacks were sacked 85 times.

Kafka has been the Giants playcaller throughout this time with the team.

Reported Seahawks head coach interview requests

Dan Quinn - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator

Ejiro Evero - Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator

Raheem Morris - Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator

Frank Smith - Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator

Mike Kafka - New York Giants offensive coordinator