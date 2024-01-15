Another name has surfaced in the wide-ranging search for the next Seattle Seahawks head coach.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is set to interview for the Seahawks job, having already spoken with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this month.

The #Seahawks requested an interview with #Raiders DC Patrick Graham for their head coaching job, per source.



It’s the second HC request in this cycle for Graham, who already interviewed with the #Chargers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 16, 2024

Very quietly, the Raiders were a top-10 defense by DVOA under Graham, who’s been Vegas’ DC since 2022. Vegas was one of the NFL’s best defenses after Josh McDaniels was fired, allowing just 16 points per game over nine weeks.

Raiders DC Patrick Graham since Week 9 (post Josh McDaniels):



- 2nd in EPA/Play (-0.141)

- 1st in Rush EPA (-0.291)

- 7th in Pass EPA (-0.061)



Elite all around. pic.twitter.com/XIrZCLDgEW — Seahawks Today (@TodaySeahawks) January 16, 2024

Graham is part of the, shall we say, highly scrutinized Bill Belichick coaching tree. From 2009-2015, Graham wore many hats in New England, and was the linebackers coach when the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX over Seattle.

Another reason you might be familiar with Graham, even if not directly by name, is because of a specific game from the 2020 ‘Let Russ Cook’ season. Graham was the New York Giants defensive coordinator who shut down Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense to the tune of a season-low 12 points in a 17-12 stunner at Lumen Field.

New York Giants AHC/DC Patrick Graham deserves immense credit for upsetting Russell Wilson



BREAKDOWN



Amoeba defense

Looks like Cover 1 blitz

Rush-to-contact droppers

Routes covered

Protection broken

Sack Russell Wilson on 3rd and 4pic.twitter.com/D7tpiJbs0n — Under Zone X (Frisco)/Phoenix Check/Stick Slasher2 (@mattyfbrown) December 9, 2020

Graham has never been a head coach, but after the strong end to the season for the Raiders defense, he’ll surely be getting more looks at a head coach role.

Reported Seahawks head coach interview requests

Dan Quinn - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator

Ejiro Evero - Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator

Raheem Morris - Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator

Frank Smith - Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator

Mike Kafka - New York Giants offensive coordinator

Patrick Graham - Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator