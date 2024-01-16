In Today’s Links: really just one thing on the docket today. Our Seattle Seahawks roll forward and roll out multiple requests for open positions on the coaching staff. We will continue to link you with the names and faces of the candidates, for not only the HC spot, but for many others. Stick around. Field Gulls has you covered.

#np The More I See You by Chet Baker

Seahawks News

Seahawks request 3 for head coach interviews, including Dan Quinn - Seaside Joe

Seahawks request Dan Quinn, 3 others for HC interview, but are they shooting high enough? Seaside Joe 1779

Seahawks begin to arrange interviews with candidates to replace Pete Carroll – Seahawks Draft Blog

Following a week of taking stock, reports are revealing who the Seahawks want to speak to about replacing Pete Carroll.

Who are Seattle Seahawks' first reported coach interview requests? - Seattle Sports

Five names emerged from NFL insiders Monday as reported interview requests as the Seattle Seahawks search for their next head coach.

Seattle Seahawks Request Interview with Dallas Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn, Two Others - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks Request Interview with Dallas Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn, Two Others

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals RB: 'Next Season Will be My Best' - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals loved what they saw out of Michael Carter.

Why the 49ers are Facing the Most Dangerous Version of the Packers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

This version of the Packers that the 49ers are facing in the divisional playoff round are better than the ones they played in 2020 and 2022.

49ers news: Did a challenger to the Niners emerge from Wildcard weekend? - Niners Nation

Or is it an overreaction and the San Francisco 49ers are still going to run through the NFC?

Rams 2024 offseason: LA needs to find pass rusher opposite Byron Young - Turf Show Times

LA has the resources to rebuild its defense this offseason. Can they add a corner or edge rusher?

'Nobody Gave Us a Chance!' Matthew Stafford Proud of Los Angeles Rams Season Despite Wild Card Loss - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

While the Los Angeles Rams' season didn't end how they would have wanted, their season was more than the team could have asked for at the beginning of the year.

Around The NFL

Mike Tomlin walks out on press conference after question about his job - Larry Brown Sports

Mike Tomlin was not in the mood for questions about his job status following his Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff loss to the Bills.

Everything is set up nicely for Josh Allen and the Bills to finally slay the Patrick Mahomes playoff dragon - Yahoo Sports

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park offers the Bills a home-field advantage that they’ll finally be able to use against their most important rival.

Monday Night Football: Baker Mayfield passes Bucs to 32-9 win over Eagles - NBC Sports

The quarterback had just the fourth 300-yard passing game in Tampa Bay playoff history.

Atlanta Falcons interview Bill Belichick for head-coaching job - ESPN

The Falcons announced Monday they have interviewed Bill Belichick for their head-coaching vacancy, the first known interview done by Belichick since he and the Patriots mutually parted ways last week.

'Stunned' Cowboys seek offseason answers -- yet again - ESPN

Following an embarrassing loss at home to the Packers, the Cowboys are left with more questions than answers.

Move the Sticks: Breaking down Wild Card Round games - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from the first four games of the Wild Card Round on a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa dilemma and a Patriots pivot: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Tagovailoa is a good QB whose limitations become glaring in tough situations. Here are the Dolphins' options as his contract year nears.

Overreactions, reality checks for Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday games: Cowboys moving on from Dak Prescott? - CBSSports.com

The top overreactions from the Sunday games of Super Wild Card Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys' playoff misery: Dak Prescott, Jerry Jones and a team still not able to get over the hump | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Since 2021, the Dallas Cowboys rank second in the NFL in wins (36) but are 1-3 in the postseason, including this latest debacle.