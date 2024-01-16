 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live stream: John Schneider’s first press conference since Pete Carroll’s departure

Schneider will speak to Seahawks media at 11 AM PT.

By Mookie Alexander
It’s been about a week since the Seattle Seahawks parted ways with Pete Carroll as head coach after 14 seasons. John Schneider will remain the team’s General Manager, only this time he has full control over personnel with Carroll reduced to an advisory role. Schneider will lead the search for the Seahawks’ next head coach, and Carroll says he will not have any involvement in finding his successor.

So far, we’ve seen reports that the Seahawks have requested interviews with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator (and former Seahawks DC) Dan Quinn, Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero, Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham, Los Angeles Rams DC Raheem Morris, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and Miami Dolphins OC Frank Smith. We expect more to come in this hiring process, something the Seahawks haven’t had to do for a very long time.

At 11 AM PT, Schneider will speak to the media for the first time since Carroll’s departure. Watch the live stream below:

