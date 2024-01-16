Super Wild Card Weekend is all done, and not a moment to soon. Only the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams provided a game decided by single digits. The 1st half of the Houston Texans’ blowout over the Cleveland Browns was the sole time we saw a lead change hands. It was a one-sided opening round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

The Divisional Round begins with a rematch between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. It was an easy win for Baltimore on opening day against C.J. Stroud and company, but this Texans team has grown up fast since that matchup. Capping off Saturday night is the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers at the San Francisco 49ers, who’ve repeatedly knocked the Packers out of the postseason for seemingly the last decade. Will Jordan Love do what Aaron Rodgers never managed and beat the 49ers in the postseason?

Sunday sees the Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Packers win on Saturday, this game determines who hosts the NFC Championship! Lastly, Patrick Mahomes’ first road playoff game is finally here, and it’s against a familiar foe in the Buffalo Bills. Is the third time the charm for Josh Allen over Mahomes in the playoffs?

Which matchups are you most looking forward to seeing?

Saturday, January 20

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens

1:30 p.m. PT on ESPN/ABC, ESPN+

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at (1) San Francisco 49ers

5:00 p.m. PT on FOX

Sunday, January 21

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 3 Detroit Lions

12:00 p.m. PT on NBC, Peacock

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 2 Buffalo Bills

3:30 p.m. PT on CBS, Paramount+