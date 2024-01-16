Report: Seahawks coaching search finally linked to the name fans want to hear

It has not yet been a week since the Seattle Seahawks opted to move on from the most successful head coach in franchise history, and the names linked to the opening have begun to trickle in. A flurry of names were linked to interview requests from the Hawks over the long weekend, including Mike Macdonald, Frank Smith, Dan Quinn, Raheem Morris, Ejiro Evero and Mike Kafka, but there was one name that many fans were looking for which had remained missing.

At least it remained missing until a report Tuesday afternoon from NFL insider Tom Pelissero that the Seahawks have requested an interview with the Detroit Lions highly regarded offensive coordinator.

The #Seahawks requested an interview with #Lions OC Ben Johnson for their head coaching job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 16, 2024

There are no reports yet regarding when exactly Seattle will interview Ben Johnson, who is reportedly already scheduled for virtual interviews with the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers later this week, but with the Lions scheduled to play in the Divisional Round this weekend, it should not come as a surprise if the interview does not take place until next week.

Field Gulls will work to keep readers up to date on the coaching search of the Seahawks in the coming days and weeks as things develop.