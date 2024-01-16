 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Seahawks request to interview Bobby Slowik

By John Gilbert
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The net is being cast far and wide as the Seattle Seahawks they look to replace the most successful head coach in franchise history in the coming weeks. Following a slew of reported interview requests from the team Monday, Tuesday has seen more names added to the list of candidates the team is looking to interview, including Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and now another young, offensive coach.

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is obviously best known for his work this season with rookie C.J. Stroud, but prior to his time in Houston spent several seasons with the San Francisco 49ers working with Kyle Shanahan. In San Francisco he held several different titles, including offensive assistant, offensive passing game specialist and passing game coordinator. In addition to his time with the Niners, Slowik also spent three seasons as a defensive assistant for Washington during the tenure of Mike Shanahan, and in between his time in San Francisco and Washington spent three years as a Senior Analyst at PFF.

