Report: Seahawks request to interview Bobby Slowik

The net is being cast far and wide as the Seattle Seahawks they look to replace the most successful head coach in franchise history in the coming weeks. Following a slew of reported interview requests from the team Monday, Tuesday has seen more names added to the list of candidates the team is looking to interview, including Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and now another young, offensive coach.

The #Seahawks put in a request to interview #Texans OC Bobby Slowik for their head coaching job, per source.



That’s five requests for Slowik, who has impressed as a first-time playcaller with a rookie QB making a playoff push. A lot of interest. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 16, 2024

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is obviously best known for his work this season with rookie C.J. Stroud, but prior to his time in Houston spent several seasons with the San Francisco 49ers working with Kyle Shanahan. In San Francisco he held several different titles, including offensive assistant, offensive passing game specialist and passing game coordinator. In addition to his time with the Niners, Slowik also spent three seasons as a defensive assistant for Washington during the tenure of Mike Shanahan, and in between his time in San Francisco and Washington spent three years as a Senior Analyst at PFF.