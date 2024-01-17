A bright moment in the weird, wonky, swerving-in-between-lanes 2023 season from our Seattle Seahawks was a special teams unit that looked rather impressive throughout. If you remove a few questionable decisions by DeeJay Dallas, and literally a kick or two from Jason Myers, the ‘Hawks special teams unit played rather exceptionally. In a season that ended in tears for unfavorable reasons, it’s worth noting the things that went right. Thanks to our all-world punter, our resilient kicker, and a tough and youthful squadron making downfield tackles. They never get enough credit. A tip o’ the cap, boiz.

Seahawks News

Why Seahawks should target offense--and Ben Johnson--in head coach search - Seaside Joe

Seahawks request Ben Johnson for interview, finally: Seaside Joe 1780

Seahawks GM John Schneider dives into search for next head coach - FOX13

Seahawks GM John Schneider had prepped for how to hire a head coach when he interviewed for him job 14 years ago. Now he's actually leading a coaching search for Seattle with interviews beginning this week.

Seahawks special teams unit ranked 6th for the 2023 season - Seahawks Wire

One small silver lining is that they continued to perorm relatively well on special teams.

My thoughts on John Schneider’s press conference and latest thoughts on the coaching search – Seahawks Draft Blog

It was an unusual sight to see John Schneider alone at the podium, with no Pete Carroll flanking him. Prior to the introduction of a pre-draft weekly radio show on Seattle Sports a year ago, Schneider’s media appearances have been rare over the last 14 years.

Seattle Seahawks Coach Search: Bump's easy, smart and fun picks - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus of Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy details a safe pick, a smart pick and a fun pick for the next Seahawks coach.

The 2 young OCs Seattle Seahawks have requested to interview - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks requested interviews with OCs Ben Johnson and Bobby Slowik, whose teams are in the playoffs, for head coach.

Seahawks Executive Vice President/General Manager John Schneider Addressed The Media At 11 a.m. PST Today - Seahawks.com

John Schneider spoke to the media on Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Seahawks GM John Schneider to oversee all football operations following Pete Carroll move - The Athletic

Despite finishing 9-8 this season, Schneider said he believes the team remains close to being a championship contender.

Former Seattle Seahawks WR Calls Dallas Cowboys' Dan Quinn The 'Easy Pick' to Replace Pete Carroll - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks are on the hunt for a new head coach. Is Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn an "easy" option to replace Pete Carroll?

NFC West News

49ers-Packers preview: Which team has the better red zone offense? - Niners Nation

We’ll start by breaking these two teams down using variance

49ers' Brock Purdy uses internal motivation to maintain edge - ESPN

Purdy doesn't keep receipts, but he does play with an edge that has allowed him to grow from "Mr. Irrelevant" to the QB of a Super Bowl favorite.

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Sizes Up the Packers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan evaluates the Green Bay Packers a few days before playing them.

Will Monti Ossenfort trade down from pick #4? - Revenge of the Birds

You be the GM. What will Monti do?

Will Rams re-do contracts of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and AD? - Turf Show Times

Rams have contract decisions to consider with Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp

10 takeaways from Rams-Lions: Matthew Stafford has ice in his veins - Turf Show Times

Matthew Stafford performs well and other takeaways from Rams’ playoff loss to Lions

'Freaking Stud!' Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua Adds Another Record to Historic Rookie Season - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After breaking multiple rookie records, Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua made history once again in Sunday's playoff loss.

Around The NFL

Baker Mayfield cashed in on bonus with win over Eagles - Larry Brown Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield earned a contract incentive by leading the team to a playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles

Jared Goff has settled all scores - Yahoo Sports

Cast off in the trade for Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff has emerged as Detroit's unquestioned leader.

NFL Power Rankings, playoff QB edition: Top-shelf QBs are more valuable than ever - Yahoo Sports

Which quarterback would you pick for the rest of the playoffs?

VICIS on broken Patrick Mahomes helmet: Not ideal, but helmet did its job - NBC Sports

Questions still remain about bizarre moment from Saturday night.

What Jason Kelce meant to the Eagles as a teammate, player - ESPN

There's little doubt that Jason Kelce is a future Hall of Famer, but during his career with the Eagles he was also a consummate teammate and leader.

NFL playoffs divisional round: Schedule, previews for AFC, NFC - ESPN

The divisional round matchups are finally set! Let's take a closer look at Packers-49ers, Bucs-Lions, Texans-Ravens and Chiefs-Bills.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Super Wild Card Weekend recap; Players we can’t quit - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for the latest podcast.

NFL truth be told: Cowboys and Eagles need change; Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield deserve flowers - NFL.com

What's next for the Cowboys and Eagles after both NFC East teams bailed out of the playoffs in humiliating fashion? Are the NFC North upstarts in Green Bay and Detroit for real? Is Josh Allen poised to knock off Patrick Mahomes? Adam Schein provides nine

Ranking NFL GM jobs: Raiders top the list; Patriots, Commanders raise questions - The Athletic

Meanwhile, the most appealing job — if it comes open — might be with the Falcons, where current GM Terry Fontenot is in limbo.

Eagles' collapse is a repeat of recent history, which means a total shakeup is possible, and perhaps logical - CBSSports.com

Inside Philly's latest march toward a potential overhaul

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris headline PFF's NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Team of the Week.