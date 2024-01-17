For whatever gripes Seattle Seahawks fans may have had about Pete Carroll and/or some members of the coaching staff, Larry Izzo has generally been met with praise for how well the special teams unit has performed.

With Carroll ousted from his head coaching position, it’s most likely that all of his staff will be dispersed elsewhere. According to ESPN beat reporter Jordan Raanan, the New York Giants are interested in bringing Izzo back to be their special teams coordinator.

Larry Izzo is a name that has been discussed for the #Giants special team coordinator position, according to sources. Izzo was with the Giants from 2011-15 as an assistant. He’s been the Seahawks ST coordinator for the past three seasons. pic.twitter.com/zEugkNjsbB — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 17, 2024

The Giants moved on from coordinator Thomas McGaughey after his special teams struggled and finished below-average by DVOA in each of the past two seasons.

Izzo took over for Brian Schneider as special teams coordinator on an interim basis in 2020 before landing the job full-time in 2021. Seattle’s DVOA ranks since he became the full-time ST coordinator were 5th, 4th, and 8th. The Seahawks have excelled in punt and kick return coverage, regularly among the league’s best in average yards allowed.

We’re waiting for the Seahawks to hire their new head coach and assemble the staff, but it would be nice if Izzo was retained. Otherwise, all the best to Izzo wherever he winds up.