 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Giants interested in Seahawks special teams coordinator Larry Izzo

Izzo has been with Seattle since 2018.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
NFL: DEC 12 Seahawks at Texans Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For whatever gripes Seattle Seahawks fans may have had about Pete Carroll and/or some members of the coaching staff, Larry Izzo has generally been met with praise for how well the special teams unit has performed.

With Carroll ousted from his head coaching position, it’s most likely that all of his staff will be dispersed elsewhere. According to ESPN beat reporter Jordan Raanan, the New York Giants are interested in bringing Izzo back to be their special teams coordinator.

The Giants moved on from coordinator Thomas McGaughey after his special teams struggled and finished below-average by DVOA in each of the past two seasons.

Izzo took over for Brian Schneider as special teams coordinator on an interim basis in 2020 before landing the job full-time in 2021. Seattle’s DVOA ranks since he became the full-time ST coordinator were 5th, 4th, and 8th. The Seahawks have excelled in punt and kick return coverage, regularly among the league’s best in average yards allowed.

We’re waiting for the Seahawks to hire their new head coach and assemble the staff, but it would be nice if Izzo was retained. Otherwise, all the best to Izzo wherever he winds up.

In This Stream

Pete Carroll out as Seahawks head coach after 14 seasons

View all 31 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...