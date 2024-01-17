Pete Carroll may no longer be the Seattle Seahawks head coach, but his son Brennan is returning to Seattle.

New Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch, himself a former Seahawks assistant under Pete, has brought over Brennan Carroll from his University of Arizona staff to maintain his role as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Brennan was the Seahawks’ assistant offensive line coach from 2015 to 2019 before becoming the run game coordinator in 2020. He left the Seahawks in 2021 for Arizona to be Fisch’s OC/O-Line coach, as the Wildcats went from a 1-win team to 10-3 and No. 11 in the final college football AP and Coaches Poll rankings. Arizona’s offense this past season ranked 18th out of 130 FBS teams in points scored (34.6) and 20th in yards per game (448).

One distinction to make between Carroll and former Huskies OC Ryan Grubb is the play-calling. Jedd Fisch called the plays at Arizona and it’s expected that he’ll continue that role at Washington. Brennan did oversee one of the top pass-blocking offensive lines in the country, according to Pro Football Focus.

So for those of you who thought we were done seeing a Coach Carroll on a Seattle football team, think again! This will be a tough task for Brennan, Fisch, and company to rebuild the Huskies program after Kalen DeBoer bolted for Alabama. Not only will Washington have a vastly different team next season after reaching this year’s national championship, but they’ll also be in the Big Ten Conference for the first time.

Speaking of Pete, look who was at UW on Tuesday with Huskies linebacker Milton Hopkins Jr!