It’s another Seahawks Reacts survey coming your way! This one is all about the quarterbacks, with the exception of the standard confidence poll.

First question is about Geno Smith. Will he still be on the Seahawks roster at the start of the 2024 season? If not, what will happen? Releasing him saves you $13.8 million in cap space but there’s north of $17 million in dead money to eat. You could use a post-June 1 designation for more cap space savings but that seems unlikely.

From OverTheCap:

If on the roster on the 5th day of the waiver period in 2024, Smith’s 2024 salary will be guaranteed. If on the roster on the 5th day of the 2024 league year Smith will earn a $9.6 million roster bonus.

Smith’s 2024 salary is $12.7 million and his cap hit is $31.2 million, which would be 12th among all quarterbacks and up from 14th last year. Relatively speaking, he’s one of the few examples of a “middle class” quarterback who doesn’t have a deal that will eventually make him one of the league’s top-3 highest paid players. And yet, he’s 34 years old and you never know if Geno was one of the sticking points when ownership opted to oust Pete Carroll. Trading Geno is a possibility, but it’d be pretty wild if the Seahawks traded their starting QB twice in three years.

Next up is Drew Lock, who is an unrestricted free agent. Two seasons with the Seahawks, two starts, one epic game-winning drive that helped plunge the Eagles’ season into the toilet. Lock may want a chance to start in the NFL again and it’s not like there will be a shortage of teams looking for a new quarterback this offseason. Maybe the new head coach will believe in starting Lock! Or the Seahawks will continue to keep Lock as backup given the clear value in having a capable backup QB. What say you?

And lastly, the NFL Draft. No names, just draft range. Will the Seahawks draft a quarterback in Round 1, Day 2 (Rounds 2-3), Day 3 (Rounds 4-7), or none at all? Alex McGough and Russell Wilson are the only QBs the Seahawks have drafted under John Schneider and Pete Carroll, but perhaps this is the year that Schneider, with full control of the roster, makes a move for a rookie QB.

Again, all of these questions are not about what you would do, but what you think will happen.

Check back later in the week for the full results in a separate article. Hopefully this isn’t like last week where we have to do a brand new survey because the previous one was instantly out of date.