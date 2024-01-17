Another team is looking at Shane Waldron to be their offensive coordinator.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on Wednesday that the Saints have requested an interview with the current Seattle Seahawks play-caller.

The #Saints requested permission to interview #Seahawks OC Shane Waldron for their vacant OC job, source said. That’s three candidates thus far. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2024

Even though Pete Carroll lost his head coaching job and his assistants are reportedly free to seek employment elsewhere, those assistants are still under contract.

The Saints fired longtime OC Pete Carmichael on Tuesday. He was the only member of Sean Payton’s 2009 Super Bowl staff who stayed with New Orleans even after Payton left. New Orleans has not made the playoffs since the 2020 season, the final year with Drew Brees at quarterback.

Waldron previously interviewed for the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator position, which opened up after the Bears fired Luke Getsy. Unlike Chicago, whose quarterback situation is in flux, it’s pretty much a given that the Saints’ 2024 starting QB will be Derek Carr.

The offseason is young (for the teams that missed the playoffs or are already eliminated), so give it some time before we see any movement within the existing Seahawks coaching staff.