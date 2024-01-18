Sick today. Low on juice. Not a lot to write here. Yall know the drill. Seattle Seahawks stuff. Plus, NFL news. Dive into the links. Expand your mind. Be good to one another. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

Ranking the 7 head coach availabilities in the NFL: Where are Seahawks? - Seaside Joe

Analysis: Which free agents will the Seahawks try to re-sign? - The Seattle Times

This usually would be the time of the year when the attention of Seahawks fans would turn toward which players the team will try to keep in the offseason. Notably, which of the Seahawks' pending free agents will they try to re-sign? Seattle has 15 unrestricted free agents (UFAs), three restricted free agents (RFAs) and five exclusive rights fee agents (ERFAs). UFAs can begin negotiating with other teams this year on March 11 and sign beginning March 13, the first day of the 2024 league year.

Seahawks right tackle Abe Lucas appears to undergo knee surgery - Seahawks Wire

The most-difficult part of that project will be deciding what to do at the right tackle position.

Is it a case of no smoke without fire when it comes to Mike Vrabel and the Seahawks? – Seahawks Draft Blog

A couple of days ago we noted the sudden buzz surrounding Mike Vrabel and the Seahawks. In an appearance on the Dan Patrick show, Adam Schefter revealed John Schneider and Vrabel had ‘a great relationship’. Peter King connected Vrabel to Seattle saying it would ‘make sense’. Gregg Bell did a piece projecting betting odds, putting Vrabel as the 3/1 favourite for the gig.

What would Vrabel, Quinn, Harbaugh bring as Seahawks coach? - Seattle Sports

MMQB NFL reporter Albert Breer broke down three of the biggest names that could be Seattle Seahawks coach candidates on Brock and Salk.

K.J. Wright thinks Seattle Seahawks should hire Dan Quinn - Seattle Sports

There are a few reasons why K.J. Wright thinks the Seattle Seahawks should hire his former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as head coach.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend Steve Hutchinson Named to 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class - Seahawks.com

Pro Football Hall of Fame guard and Seahawks Legend Steve Hutchinson was named as a 2024 College Football Hall of Fame inductee by the National Football Foundation.

John Schneider’s vision for Seahawks’ next coach: Culture, championship contention - The Athletic

Like Pete Carroll, Schneider thinks Seattle is close to contending. What kind of head coach will he target to get there?

Seattle Seahawks Final Report Card: Running Backs Make Most of Difficult Circumstances - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Racking up yardage after contact and missed tackles in bunches, Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet performed well despite not having much help at times from blockers in front of them and diminished opportunities created by poor third down execution.

NFC West News

49ers news: 1 area where the offense can take advantage of the Packers - Niners Nation

It bodes well for San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle

How a Stanford professor helped lay the foundation for this 49ers era - The Athletic

The 49ers begin another playoff run Saturday. Their current success can partly be traced to their sessions with Stanford's Burke Robinson.

What's at Stake for 49ers QB Brock Purdy in the Playoffs - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing what's at stake for San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy in the playoffs.

Nine Ways Arizona Cardinals Can Save Cap Space in 2024 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals can save cap space in numerous ways heading into 2024.

Red Rain Podcast: L’ll Rock’s Off-Season Plan for the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

After some brief comments about the playoffs, Kyle Ledebtter and Walter Mitchell will discuss his inaugural plan for what the Cardinals could accomplish this off-season.

Here is Kyle’s format:

Rams Salary Cap: Matthew Stafford key to LA maximizing 2024 offseason - Turf Show Times

Rams must restructure contracts to maximize their salary cap this offseason

Los Angeles Rams Kicking Woes Should Be Major Focus Of Upcoming Offseason - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams saw their fair share of kicking woes sitting at the bottom of the NFL special teams DVOA rankings. Missing 16 field goals and extra points, the leagues highest this season.

Around The NFL

Viral video shows DeMeco Ryans perfectly predicting Texans' pick-6 - Larry Brown Sports

A viral video showed Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans perfectly predicting a huge play in Saturday's playoff win.

NFL divisional round watchability: Ranking the 4 games by which we're looking forward to most - Yahoo Sports

There are four intriguing matchups for the divisional round.

Jets' Jeff Ulbrich, Titans' Terrell Williams will serve as Senior Bowl head coaches - NBC Sports

The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced that Titans assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams will serve as the head coach of the American team and Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will lead the National team.

Best 2023 NFL rookies: Final top-10 ranking, standouts, stats - ESPN

Let's rank the best rookie standouts, from C.J. Stroud to Jalen Carter. Plus, we take a glimpse into their 2024 outlook.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson enters playoffs, proving ground vs. Texans - ESPN

Jackson has achieved historic success during the regular season, but he's 1-3 in the playoffs. Will he improve that record this year?

Weighing fifth-year options for 2021 NFL Draft's first-round selections: Who merits further commitment? - NFL.com

Marc Ross examines which first-round selections from the 2021 NFL Draft should have their fifth-year options picked up. Where do Bears QB Justin Fields and Steelers RB Najee Harris stand?

Ranking the 18 NFL teams that missed the playoffs: Who could get back in 2024? - The Athletic

Coaching and/or quarterback questions abound for a number of teams that missed the postseason. Who will still be playing next January?

Biggest questions facing eight teams remaining in 2024 NFL playoffs: Can 49ers, Ravens live up to hype? - CBSSports.com

Where can the final contenders stand to improve?

How the Texans stymied Joe Flacco, and why they could use the same strategy against the Ravens | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Houston Texans' disguised coverage looks fooled Joe Flacco more than once in the team's wild-card win.