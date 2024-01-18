After a surprise run to the playoffs, the Cleveland Browns made a few coaching staff changes, including firing offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and former Seahawks running backs coach Stump Mitchell. One name that’s surfaced for the vacant OC spot is Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports that Dickerson is set to interview for what would be his first offensive coordinator role of his coaching career. Dickerson had previously been with the Browns coaching staff in 2009 and 2010, so he’s familiar with the organization.

The Seahawks hired Dickerson from the Los Angeles Rams as run game coordinator in 2021. After moving on from Mike Solari, Dickerson was promoted to offensive line coach, where he’s had the difficult task of coaching a young, inexperienced, and often injured unit. The offensive line rankings are unfortunately not good, but there were games like the win against the Detroit Lions where the OL was able to hold up nicely despite playing backups at left and right tackle.

If you thought Seattle’s offensive line was heavily injured, Cleveland lost its top three offensive tackles to season-ending injuries, including All-Pro Jack Conklin. Former Seahawks center Ethan Pocic, frequently injured in Seattle, had the healthiest season of his career and started 15 of 17 games.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is the play-caller, so whoever gets the Cleveland OC job will not assume those responsibilities.

Dickerson and current Seattle OC Shane Waldron have combined for three interviews for vacancies elsewhere. And yes, it’s hard to ignore that the only Seahawks assistant interviews/reports of interest we’ve heard of thus far are on offense and special teams, not defense.