Maybe Dan Graziano was onto something?

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is available for hire and there are still many vacancies around the NFL. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Los Angeles Chargers are interviewing Vrabel on Thursday, but there’s also interest in Vrabel’s services from both the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.

Former Titans’ HC Mike Vrabel is interviewing today with the Los Angeles Chargers, as @TomPelissero reported. The Falcons and Seahawks also are interested in talking and meeting with Vrabel, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2024

The Chargers are closely linked to Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach and have already completed an interview, but nothing is set in stone on that front. Atlanta is bringing Bill Belichick back for a second interview, which may be an indicator that the Patriots icon will be heading to the NFC South.

Seattle is casting a wide net and has reportedly requested interviews with eight current coordinators across the NFL. Vrabel would be the first name to surface who is not attached to any team. He was let go by the Titans after finishing 6-11 and in last place in the AFC South. Tennessee has not won a playoff game since the 2019 season, when they unexpectedly reached the AFC Championship Game.

Since Vrabel is a free agent, there’s no need to request an interview like is required for assistants who are employed by other teams.