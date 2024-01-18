The Seattle Seahawks will have a new head coach for the 2024 NFL season. Pete Carroll was removed from his position after 14 seasons, by far the greatest, most successful stretch of football in franchise history. Carroll is expected to take an advisor position within the organization, but his days of both coaching the team and controlling personnel as Vice President of Football Operations are over.
Seahawks general manager John Schneider is in charge of the coaching staff and the search for Carroll’s successor. A wide net has been cast and there are a mixture of familiar names, former head coaches, and prospective first-time head coaches.
This is the place for all information on the Seahawks’ coaching search. Below are all of the reported head coach candidates linked to the Seahawks, along with any scheduled dates for interviews.
Requests for interview
Dan Quinn - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, former Seahawks defensive coordinator from 2013-2014 - Interview scheduled for Thursday, January 18
Raheem Morris - Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator - Scheduled for Friday, January 19
Mike Kafka - New York Giants offensive coordinator - Scheduled for Friday, January 19
Ben Johnson - Detroit Lions offensive coordinator - Scheduled for Saturday, January 20
Patrick Graham - Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator
Bobby Slowik - Houston Texans offensive coordinator
Frank Smith - Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator
Reported interest for interview
Mike Vrabel - Former Tennessee Titans head coach
Completed interview
Ejiro Evero - Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator - Interview conducted Wednesday, January 17
