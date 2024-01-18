The Seattle Seahawks will have a new head coach for the 2024 NFL season. Pete Carroll was removed from his position after 14 seasons, by far the greatest, most successful stretch of football in franchise history. Carroll is expected to take an advisor position within the organization, but his days of both coaching the team and controlling personnel as Vice President of Football Operations are over.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider is in charge of the coaching staff and the search for Carroll’s successor. A wide net has been cast and there are a mixture of familiar names, former head coaches, and prospective first-time head coaches.

This is the place for all information on the Seahawks’ coaching search. Below are all of the reported head coach candidates linked to the Seahawks, along with any scheduled dates for interviews.

Requests for interview

Dan Quinn - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, former Seahawks defensive coordinator from 2013-2014 - Interview scheduled for Thursday, January 18

Raheem Morris - Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator - Scheduled for Friday, January 19

Mike Kafka - New York Giants offensive coordinator - Scheduled for Friday, January 19

Ben Johnson - Detroit Lions offensive coordinator - Scheduled for Saturday, January 20

Patrick Graham - Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator

Bobby Slowik - Houston Texans offensive coordinator

Frank Smith - Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator

Reported interest for interview

Mike Vrabel - Former Tennessee Titans head coach

Completed interview

Ejiro Evero - Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator - Interview conducted Wednesday, January 17