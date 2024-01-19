In Today’s News: the aspects of our Seattle Seahawks that make us an attractive destination for a new coaching staff; the case for Mike Vrabel (and several other candidates); general ‘Hawk news round-up; further reflection on the career of Pete Carroll. Plus, all the rest of the news that yall need from the world of Professional American Football. Stay positive, my friends. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

Seahawks schedule interview with Ben Johnson for Saturday - Seaside Joe

Mike Vrabel also makes his way onto Seahawks radar: Seaside Joe 1782

10 pending free agents the Seahawks should allow to leave in 2024 - Seahawks Wire

To begin the overhaul, they'll have to start by shedding some serious dead weight in the trenches.

Something to consider… – Seahawks Draft Blog

One of the things we’ve done this week is discuss and project the direction the Seahawks might take under John Schneider. His press conference was interesting and revealing for a number of reasons. He admitted the need to be conscious of modern NFL trends and he reiterated the concern over losing successful offensive coordinators, among other topics.

ESPN's Barnwell: What Seattle Seahawks could do at coach, QB - Seattle Sports

ESPN's Bill Barnwell discussed what the Seattle Seahawks may want to do at head coach as well as the future of Geno Smith at quarterback.

Salk: The case for Mike Vrabel as Seattle Seahawks' next coach - Seattle Sports

Why would recently fired ex-Titans coach Mike Vrabel be a fit for the Seattle Seahawks' head coach job? Mike Salk explains – with a caveat.

Seahawks Excited About “Young, Talented Team” Heading Into 2024 - Seahawks.com

While the 2023 season didn’t live up to expectations, the future looks bright thanks to a young and talented roster.

Thursday Round-Up: Respecting A Legacy: NFL Coaches Reflect On Pete Carroll's NFL Career - Seahawks.com

In the week following the Seahawks decision to transition Pete Carroll to an advisor position, a handful of NFL coaches reflected on the impact left by Seattle’s former leader.

Seahawks coaching search: A closer look at 8 candidates Seattle plans to interview - The Athletic

From the familiar (Dan Quinn) to the inexperienced (Frank Smith, Mike Kafka), Seattle has interest in a wide variety of candidates.

Ranking Seattle Seahawks Head Coaching Candidates - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Looking at everyone from a seasoned head coach in Mike Vrabel to an untested young buck in Bobby Slowik, John Schneider and the Seattle Seahawks aren't leaving any stones unturned seeking a replacement for Pete Carroll. Who stands out as the best fit?

NFC West News

49ers news: Where Brock Purdy ranks among the rest of the playoff QBs - Niners Nation

A ranking of the remaining postseason quarterbacks with the most on the line heading into the Divisional Round weekend, from San Francisco 49ers Brock Purdy to Green Bay Packers Jordan Love

49ers Injury Report: Only one Player Ruled out Against Packers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers will have nearly a clean bill of health when they face the Packers in the divisional playoff round.

Arizona Cardinals' Rookie Class Ranked Among Most Productive - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals' slew of 2023 rookies were ranked in the top ten of total production by ESPN.

Making dollars and ‘cents’ out of the Arizona Cardinals roster after the season - Revenge of the Birds

Now that the season is over, it’s time to assess the roster’s value, again using a system of dollars and cents.

L.A. Rams begin to build out 2024-’25 roster - Turf Show Times

14 returnees are signed to Reserve/Future contracts

'A New Start!' This Year's Los Angeles Rams Remind Sean McVay of First Season With Team - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams' unexpected success this season reminds head coach Sean McVay of his first years with the team.

Around The NFL

Location for 2025 NFL Scouting Combine revealed - Larry Brown Sports

Indianapolis will host the NFL Scouting Combine in 2025 after reaching a 1-year extension with the league to host.

Ranking NFL's open head-coaching jobs: Coaches, execs pick league’s gigs from least to most attractive - Yahoo Sports

We polled six highly positioned league sources — three on the coaching side, three on personnel — and asked them to rank the NFL's seven open jobs, with consideration on ownership, roster and salary-cap load.

AFC divisional preview: Lamar Jackson, Ravens open playoff campaign against surging C.J. Stroud, Texans - Yahoo Sports

Lamar Jackson gets his first test of these playoffs on Saturday.

Will lawsuit against NFL, Roger Goodell keep Saints from hiring Jon Gruden? - NBC Sports

Brian Flores isn't the only former NFL head coach with a pending lawsuit against the league.

Why Dak Prescott has become the Cowboys' new Tony Romo - ESPN

For all of their regular-season accolades, Prescott knows what Romo knew before him: Nothing matters in Dallas if you don't win a Super Bowl.

How Patrick Mahomes has navigated the worst season of his career - ESPN

Mahomes will play the first road playoff game of his career Sunday when the Buffalo Bills host the Chiefs at Highmark Stadium.

2023 NFL All-Rookie Team: Lions, Rams each boast four selections; Texans clearly nailed top-three picks - NFL.com

Which fresh faces have defined the 2023 NFL season? Bucky Brooks reveals his All-Rookie Team, highlighting 25 of the best newbies on offense, defense and special teams. Which two teams boast a whopping FOUR selections apiece?

Previewing the NFL's offseason QB market: Who'll be on the move? Which teams need a new arm in 2024? - NFL.com

Which NFL teams need an upgrade at the game's most important position? Which passers could be on the move? And what's next for Justin Fields? Nick Shook provides an in-depth preview of the 2024 offseason quarterback market.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Divisional Weekend playoff preview - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for the latest podcast.

Ranking NFL head-coaching vacancies: Why Chargers, Falcons are most appealing - The Athletic

Only one job offers a surefire Tier 1 QB. Meanwhile, on the least appealing end, the Titans and Panthers carry major ownership questions.

2024 NFL divisional round viewer's guide ranking: Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes showdown in Buffalo must-see - CBSSports.com

Here's how you can watch every single playoff matchup this weekend

Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Super Wild Card Weekend | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

As we get ready for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, here is each team’s highest-graded wide receiver from a week ago.