Casual Friday open thread: The worst weather events you’ve ever experienced

Welcome to the first Casual Friday open thread of 2024! This is where we take a break from Seattle Seahawks talk and veer off-topic with the rest of the Field Gulls community.

Let’s talk about the weather, which is currently ugly for most of the United States. This topic is inspired from my experience in Portland during this winter storm. Last Friday, I thought the long grocery lines were all panic over light snow and wind on Saturday. Turns out I was extremely wrong, and the bulk of this storm has been pretty bad. It’s been nothing but freezing rain, accumulating ice, fairly strong wind gusts, toppled trees, downed power lines, and transformer explosions for several days. The damage has been deadly and the thaw has taken longer than expected to materialize. I’m pretty lucky to have avoided power outages. Much like Seattle, Portland is geographically not well equipped for these types of winter storms.

What’s the worst weather event you’ve ever experienced? As a former New York resident, I’ve endured far worse in the winter time, and I’ve had a couple of bad spills in snowy, slippery conditions. Nothing was more traumatic than the Hanukkah Eve Windstorm of 2006, which was the night of the Seahawks’ eventual 24-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on national television. Again, I somehow did not lose power, but the winds were hurricane-force and the rainfall was substantial. I was a teenager at the time and it was nerve-wracking hearing the windows sound like they were about to break. The end of 2006 was a nasty stretch of a rainstorm in early November and then a heavy snowstorm by the end of the month, followed by the destructive mid-December storm that spanned from Oregon to British Columbia. It’s something I wish to never experience again.

Now it’s your turn. How have you coped with the recent winter weather, and is it the worst you’ve ever experienced? Let us know in the comments!

