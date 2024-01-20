Pre-Snap Reads 1/20: Seahawks finish season with a Top-Ten 2023 rookie class

More coaching news, more candidate rankings, more speculation. Who knows what is really going to happen with the Seattle Seahawks this off-season? The answer: no one knows. No amount of privilege allows for one to see directly into the future. The resulting, and inevitable, coaching change will ruffle a few feathers, and finally force the organization to check in on its overall health. Below, we have multiple articles ranking the top candidates. As well, we have, well... not much else. More coaching news! Dive in the deep part of the Links which should be like you, excepting and warm. Thank you!

Seahawks News

What these 3 head coach facts say about the Seahawks head coach search - Seaside Joe

A look at the NFL's 32 head coaches from last season and what it says about the head coaches next season: Seaside Joe 1783

Ranking the 9 reported Seahawks head-coaching candidates - The Seattle Times

Maybe it makes sense that as the weekend began, the battle to become the ninth coach in Seahawks history had nine known candidates. There might be more, of course, as the Seahawks could be doing some investigatory work behind the scenes on coaches whose names have yet to surface in the search to find a replacement for Pete Carroll. A few have interviewed virtually but none in person as of Friday afternoon, with Seattle having begun the interview process Wednesday. Only Seahawks general manager John Schneider knows for sure.

Bold, aggressive, fearless — Bobby Slowik feels like the kind of appointment John Schneider would make – Seahawks Draft Blog

It felt like there were a lot of ‘easter eggs’ in John Schneider’s press conference this week. After all, this isn’t a draft. Deception isn’t necessary. You’re not going to blurt out you’re preferred candidate but neither do you have to go overboard trying to conceal your intentions.

NFL insider on what Seahawks have asked head coach candidates - Seattle Sports

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has some insight into the types of questions the Seattle Seahawks are asking their head coaching candidates.

Bumpus has 2 early NFL Draft crushes for Seahawks' defense - Seattle Sports

Two standout ACC defenders are NFL Draft prospects Michael Bumpus is a fan of and thinks the Seattle Seahawks should consider.

Friday Round-Up: ESPN Ranks Devon Witherspoon Top-5 Rookie; Seahawks No.7 Rookie Class in End-of-Year Recap - Seahawks.com

ESPN wrapped up their superlatives for the 2023 rookie class, with high praise for top-selection Devon Witherspoon, and the Seahawks draft class as a whole.

Seahawks 2024 Free Agency Primer - Seahawks.com

With the 2024 offseason here, a look at which Seahawks players are set to become free agents with the start of the new league year.

'We Still Should Be Playing!’ Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider Unhappy with Season’s End - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks had expectations of making the playoffs this year, and with the team now at home on the couch, general manager John Schneider says their season should still be alive.

NFC West News

49ers history: The story of the Packers and Niners playoff history - Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers had a hand in the rise of two subsequent quarterbacks.

How 49ers' Brock Purdy Benefits From Last Year's Playoff Experience - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

It was shocking to see how incredible Brock Purdy was last season. To be able to lead an elite team to the playoffs as a third string rookie quarterback was

Three Bold Arizona Cardinals Offseason Predictions - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Anything can happen in the offseason - here's three bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.

NFL Super Wild Card reactions, NFL awards, and needed improvements for Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

We talk everything NFL and bring in some Arizona Cardinals talk as well.

Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner among 4 Rams on the NFL.com All-Rookie Team - Turf Show Times

The Rams saw four first-year players named to NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks’ All-Rookie Team for the 2023 season

Re-Signing Breakout Offensive Lineman Kevin Dotson Key for Los Angeles Rams This Offseason - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Retaining right guard Kevin Dotson has to be at the forefront of the offseason priorities for the Los Angeles Rams this offseason.

Around The NFL

Raiders officially hiring Antonio Pierce as head coach - Larry Brown Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders are making it official with Antonio Pierce as long expected and they are hiring him as head coach.

Packers made bold move in going from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love — and they were right - Yahoo Sports

Jordan Love struggled early but turned it around by the end of the season.

Report: Tom Coughlin consulting with Antonio Pierce on filling out Raiders staff - NBC Sports

Antonio Pierce is set to be named the permanent head coach of the Raiders after serving as the team's interim head coach following the in-season firing of Josh McDaniels and one of his former coaches is reportedly going to be helping him put together his staff.

NFL divisional round playoff game picks, schedule, guide - ESPN

Here's everything you need to know for Texans-Ravens, Packers-49ers, Buccaneers-Lions and Chiefs-Bills -- including who will win.

Antonio Pierce hired as Raiders coach: What's next, NFL buzz - ESPN

Pierce got the Raiders gig thanks to a 5-4 record and voracious player support. What's next for him and the Silver and Black?

Texans' turnaround started with 'special' NFL draft class - ESPN

Houston shocked the world on draft night when it traded up to take Will Anderson one pick after taking C.J. Stroud at No. 2. The shock has continued into a playoff run.

Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft 1.0 - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Rachaad White runs wild on Lions; Jordan Love shreds 49ers - NFL.com

NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Rachaad White runs wild on Lions; Jordan Love shreds 49ers Is Rachaad White poised for a big game against Detroit's stout run defense? Will Jordan Love stay hot against the mighty 49ers? Our analysts provide bold pre

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson has his eyes on the prize: ‘I’ve got to get a championship now’ - The Athletic

The All-Pro QB continues his quest for a Super Bowl title, something that’s consumed him since the day he was drafted.

Agent's Take: An inside look at playoff pay and how several QBs can benefit from winning the Super Bowl - CBSSports.com

Breaking down the financial benefits of advancing in the postseason

2024 NFL Free Agency Rankings: Interior defensive linemen | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Chris Jones is the top-ranked free-agent interior defender in PFF's 2024 NFL free agency rankings.