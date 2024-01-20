2024 NFL Playoffs: Texans at Ravens open thread

Future Seattle Seahawks head coach Bobby Slowik?! Maybe, maybe not. We’re going to see the Houston Texans offensive coordinator get a second crack at the Baltimore Ravens, who have defensive coordinator and future Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. Houston lost 25-9 to Baltimore on opening day, but that might as well be an eternity ago. Consider this a fresh match-up!

If Lamar Jackson gets a win he’ll have his first playoff home victory and just the second of his career. Baltimore hasn’t reached the AFC Championship since the 2012 season. That ended pretty nicely for the Ravens, as I recall. It also involved beating the San Francisco 49ers. Hmm..

ABC/ESPN have the broadcast at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT.