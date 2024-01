The San Francisco 49ers rallied past the youthful but self-destructive Green Bay Packers on Saturday night, which means the winner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions will be on the road in Santa Clara for next week’s NFC Championship Game.

Realistically, the Lions are far better equipped to upset the 49ers than the Bucs. Go Lions! Ben Johnson, we see you!

NBC has you covered at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT.