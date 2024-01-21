Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

The Seattle Seahawks have, for the second time in a short while, a quarterback question in front of them. It is not as big a question as who will be the next head coach, but it has certainly left fans divided as to what John Schneider will (or should) do for the 2024 season.

There are three decisions, really, two of them far more impactful. In two instances, the fans are a near dead-even split, with the third being an avalanche.

For example, 62% of the fanbase believes Geno Smith will still be on the roster next year.

Not as many believe Drew Lock will re-sign with the team, taking his talents to another QB needy team.

However, confidence is extremely high that Schneider will draft a quarterback at some point. Note the Seahawks do not own a 2nd-round selection, so the voting assumes they’ll trade up (or down quite a bit), or use one of their two 3rd rounders.

It will certainly be a big part of the conversation with New Coach, and it makes plenty of sense with Geno Smith heading into the second year of his contract at 33 years old. Regardless of how well he plays, Seattle’s not had their “next quarterback” at the ready for some time.

