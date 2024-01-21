In Today’s Links: is the Seattle Seahawks front office preparing to move on from Geno Smith?; a bit more on Dan Quinn; 2023 report cards; and of course, more. Incidentally. Welcome to Sunday. Enjoy yourself.

#np HILO ANTHEM by Sherm STX & KiiiNG MZA

Seahawks News

6 signs the Seahawks are preparing for life after Geno Smith - Seaside Joe

Will Seahawks HC decision tell us Geno Smith's fate or do we already know? Seaside Joe 1784

Seahawks to interview Ben Johnson today, Bobby Slowik tomorrow - Seahawks Wire

Seahawks to interview Ben Johnson today, Bobby Slowik tomorrow

Ranking the Seattle Seahawks’ 5 biggest roster needs going into 2024 - Seahawks Wire

In that spirit, let's examine the team's five-biggest roster needs going into the 2024 NFL season.

Curtis Allen guest post: The options with Geno Smith – Seahawks Draft Blog

The Seahawks have set themselves up for another very intriguing offseason. They’ve already made the biggest decision a team can make – saying goodbye to the one person responsible for the roster, coaching staff and the gameday implementation of both.

Seahawks Candidate Deep Dive: Isaiah Stanback on Dan Quinn - Seattle Sports

If the Seattle Seahawks hire Dan Quinn as head coach, Cowboys analyst Isaiah Stanback thinks they're getting a culture-changer.

Seattle Seahawks Final Report Card: How Did Boye Mafe, EDGE Defenders Perform? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Thanks in large part to Boye Mafe, the Seattle Seahawks finished in the top half of the NFL in sacks. But inconsistent play and injuries from the rest of the EDGE group played a role in a challenging second half and changes could be on the horizon with a new coach in tow.

NFC West News

49ers vs Packers recap: Brock Purdy escapes with 24-21 win in wild victory - Niners Nation

What a game from the San Francisco 49ers as they pulled off a crazy comeback over the Green Bay Packers

49ers score late to stave off Packers' upset efforts, 24-21 - NBC Sports

San Francisco returns to the NFC Championship Game, which it will host next weekend.

49ers top Packers in thriller, head to NFC Championship Game - ESPN

In a back-and-forth battle, San Francisco took the lead over Green Bay for good late in the fourth quarter.

49ers Pull Out Gritty Win Over Packers to Advance to the NFC Championship - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers are one step closer to a Super Bowl appearance after pulling out a gritty win over the Packers.

Los Angeles Rams Rookie Class: NFL's Best in 2023? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams' rookie class was a big reason behind the team's success this season.

Rams 2023 season: Will season be seen as success or missed opportunity? - Turf Show Times

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2023 season as a team that was seen as tanking. To say the least, that was not the case as the team made the postseason and finished 10-7. However, after losing...

2024 NFL Draft: Who is in, who is out and how does that impact the Arizona Cardinals? - Revenge of the Birds

We discuss the 2024 NFL Draft.

Two Arizona Cardinals Staff to Coach Senior Bowl - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals will indeed have a presence in Mobile, AL.

Around The NFL

Lamar Jackson pulls a Bo Jackson during playoff win over Texans - Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson pulled a Bo Jackson during his Baltimore Ravens' playoff win over the Houston Texans and ran into the tunnel.

Lamar Jackson ripped into his Ravens after a slow start. They responded and are a game away from the Super Bowl - Yahoo Sports

“It would be inappropriate if I said it right now,” Jackson said about his apparent profanity-laced moment that inspired the team.

NFL playoffs: Winners and losers from Saturday's Divisional Round games - NFL.com

Judy Battista sorts out the winners and losers of the first two games of the Divisional Round, which saw the playoffs' two No. 1 seeds -- Baltimore and San Francisco -- advance. Who's up and who's down following Saturday's contests?

Bucs-Lions primer: Will Baker Mayfield or Jared Goff advance to NFC title game? - The Athletic

Mayfield and Goff, two former No. 1 draft picks, face off in Sunday's divisional-round game. Can Tampa Bay avenge a Week 6 loss to Detroit?

What we learned on NFL playoffs divisional round weekend, Day 1: 49ers tough but vulnerable, Packers promising - CBSSports.com

What stands out from the latest postseason action?

2024 NFL Free Agency Rankings: Linebackers | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Frankie Luvu is the top-ranked free-agent linebacker in PFF's 2024 NFL free agency rankings.

6 signs the Seahawks are preparing for life after Geno Smith - Seaside Joe

Will Seahawks HC decision tell us Geno Smith's fate or do we already know? Seaside Joe 1784

Seahawks to interview Ben Johnson today, Bobby Slowik tomorrow - Seahawks Wire

Seahawks to interview Ben Johnson today, Bobby Slowik tomorrow

Ranking the Seattle Seahawks’ 5 biggest roster needs going into 2024 - Seahawks Wire

In that spirit, let's examine the team's five-biggest roster needs going into the 2024 NFL season.

Curtis Allen guest post: The options with Geno Smith – Seahawks Draft Blog

The Seahawks have set themselves up for another very intriguing offseason. They’ve already made the biggest decision a team can make – saying goodbye to the one person responsible for the roster, coaching staff and the gameday implementation of both.

Seahawks Candidate Deep Dive: Isaiah Stanback on Dan Quinn - Seattle Sports

If the Seattle Seahawks hire Dan Quinn as head coach, Cowboys analyst Isaiah Stanback thinks they're getting a culture-changer.

Seattle Seahawks Final Report Card: How Did Boye Mafe, EDGE Defenders Perform? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Thanks in large part to Boye Mafe, the Seattle Seahawks finished in the top half of the NFL in sacks. But inconsistent play and injuries from the rest of the EDGE group played a role in a challenging second half and changes could be on the horizon with a new coach in tow.