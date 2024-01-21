Report: Seahawks setting up second interviews in head coach search

The search for the next head coach of the Seattle Seahawks is well underway since the team moved on from Pete Carroll after the 2023 season ended without qualifying for the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. There was no shortage of names reported to have been asked to interview, and now it appears that the first round of interviews is either finished or is coming close to being finished.

With that being the case, according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Hawks have begun setting up second interviews with multiple candidates.

The #Seahawks are setting up second interviews with head coaching candidates, including #Panthers DC Ejiro Evero, #Raiders DC Patrick Graham, #Giants OC Mike Kafka, #Rams DC Raheem Morris and #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, per sources. There likely will be others too. A thorough process. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2024

Obviously, as the tweet indicates, there are likely to be more names added to the list in the coming days, but for right now the five names known to have been asked for a second round include:

Ejiro Evero

Patrick Graham

Mike Kafka

Raheem Morris

Dan Quinn

The names that fans most want to see, including Ben Johnson and Bobby Slowik, are not included in this list, but obviously could be added at any time so stay tuned as things develop.