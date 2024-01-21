 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Seahawks setting up second interviews in head coach search

While there will certainly be additional names, as the report notes, the first set of second interviewees has leaded.

By John Gilbert
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images

The search for the next head coach of the Seattle Seahawks is well underway since the team moved on from Pete Carroll after the 2023 season ended without qualifying for the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. There was no shortage of names reported to have been asked to interview, and now it appears that the first round of interviews is either finished or is coming close to being finished.

With that being the case, according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Hawks have begun setting up second interviews with multiple candidates.

Obviously, as the tweet indicates, there are likely to be more names added to the list in the coming days, but for right now the five names known to have been asked for a second round include:

  • Ejiro Evero
  • Patrick Graham
  • Mike Kafka
  • Raheem Morris
  • Dan Quinn

The names that fans most want to see, including Ben Johnson and Bobby Slowik, are not included in this list, but obviously could be added at any time so stay tuned as things develop.

In This Stream

Pete Carroll out as Seahawks head coach, search begins for replacement

View all 37 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...