Last season, the Seattle Seahawks got into the playoffs after the Detroit Lions upset the Green Bay Packers in the final game of the regular season. Detroit was already eliminated from the postseason after Seattle’s win earlier in the day, but that didn’t stop Dan Campbell from sending the Packers packing.

The Lions closed out 2022 strongly, finishing 9-8 after starting 1-6. They were a trendy pick to win the NFC North and make noise in the playoffs, and now they’re in the NFC Championship Game. I never thought I would type those words in my lifetime, and I picked Detroit to actually get this far! This team has met expectations if not exceeded them, and now they must face the San Francisco 49ers on the road. The 49ers were far from their best against the Packers, but they still won it 24-21.

Meanwhile, the AFC Championship Game has a reservation with Patrick Mahomes’ name on it. His first road playoff game ended in a 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills, who have to be sick of winning the regular season meetings over the Chiefs, only to lose in the postseason. This year’s edition ended with Tyler Bass missing his game-tying 44-yard field goal wide right. It’s not the first time Bills fans have dealt with that in the playoffs.

The final four is all set! The Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland, while the Lions face the 49ers. Fresh matchups with a trip to Las Vegas and the Super Bowl at stake!

AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens - 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT, CBS/Paramount+

NFC Championship Game

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers - 6:30/3:30 PM PT on FOX

Let’s go, Lions! And failing that, go AFC!