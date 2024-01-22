We’ve got the 2nd round of interviews coming up for our Seattle Seahawks’ coaching candidates; we’ve got opinions on said 2nd round of candidates; we’ve got more Pete love, and even some Mike Holmgren. Busy day! Also, some other teams played professional football yesterday, but whatevs. We’ve got ‘Hawk talk to get to! Dive in.

Seahawks News

What "2nd round of interviews" tells us about Seahawks search - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1786

Why Pete Carroll was one of the NFL’s ‘best ever’ coaches - CNN

For most NFL coaches, their careers are recalled in a frenzy of numbers. How many Super Bowls did they win? How many games did they lose? How many times did their teams reach the postseason? How many times did they finish the season with a winning record?

Reporter reveals underwhelming list of second interviews for Seahawks Head Coaching vacancy – Seahawks Draft Blog

Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Seahawks have arranged second interviews with Ejiro Evero, Patrick Graham, Mike Kafka, Raheem Morris and Dan Quinn. These will all be in person next week.

Will next Seahawks coach be Bobby Slowik? 3 things to know - Seattle Sports

Houston Texans TV host Drew Dougherty joined Wyman and Bob to talk about a Seattle Seahawks coach candidate, Houston OC Bobby Slowik.

Report: Seattle Seahawks set 2nd coach interviews with 5 names - Seattle Sports

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared five names Sunday that the Seattle Seahawks will reportedly interview a second time for head coach.

Is Mike Holmgren Right? Seattle Should Hire Offensive Coach, Says Seattle Legend - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Mike Holmgren, who led the Seattle Seahawks to their first Super Bowl appearance, has a clear vision of who the team's next coach should be.

NFC West News

Game Breakdown: Greenlaw Saves Season, 49ers Survive 24-21 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the San Francisco 49ers' 24-21 divisional playoff win over the Green Bay Packers.

49ers overcome Packers, rain and their own mistakes: ‘It was a gut check for everybody’ - The Athletic

The Packers tried their best to take advantage of two season-long issues for the 49ers — poor tackling and a wobbly No. 3 cornerback.

49ers news: 3 Winners and 3 losers from the chaotic Packers playoff win - Niners Nation

One of the most entertaining games in recent memory on Saturday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers

A chronicle of off-season buzz for Arizona Cardinals the last 11 years - Revenge of the Birds

What kind of buzz can GM Monti Ossenfort create for the Cardinals this off-season?

Rams Reacts: 95% of fans believe team headed in right direction - Turf Show Times

Fans end season on a high note

'Leader of the Defense!' Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead Talks Ernest Jones IV Extension - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV is coming off of a career year. Will general manager Les Snead extend him this offseason?

Around The NFL

Bills fan reactions were utterly heartbreaking after loss to Chiefs - Larry Brown Sports

Buffalo Bills fans are no strangers to heartbreak. But experience doesn't make the pain hurt any less after another loss to the Chiefs.

Dan Campbell and his kneecap-biting Lions are on the brink of a Super Bowl trip, and no one is laughing now - Yahoo Sports

Campbell’s first news conference as Lions head coach three years ago raised eyebrows. Now he's showing why he's everything Detroit needs.

Wide right: Bills suffer another devastating playoff loss as Chiefs win and advance - Yahoo Sports

The Bills and Chiefs provided another fantastic game Sunday.

Josh Allen: "It sucks. Losing sucks. Losing to [the Chiefs], losing to anybody at home sucks." - NBC Sports

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has completed six seasons as a starter.

NFL playoffs: NFC, AFC championship preview, schedule, odds - ESPN

Let's take an early look at the NFL's two conference championship games. Here's what to know for Lions-49ers and Chiefs-Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to write his own narrative — Andscape

BALTIMORE – Everybody seems to have a so-called narrative about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. There was the narrative when Jackson came out of col…

Baker Mayfield discusses future following loss to Lions: I can't say enough about this organization - NFL.com

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers fell short of the NFC title game on Sunday, falling by eight points to the Lions. Mayfield discussed his future with the team after the game.

Eagles fire defensive coordinator Sean Desai after one season with team - NFL.com

The Philadelphia Eagles have fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

Packers’ future is bright, but divisional round playoff loss to 49ers will sting - The Athletic

The Packers led by seven entering the fourth quarter against the top-seeded 49ers, but couldn't hold on in a 24-21 loss.

2024 NFL playoffs: AFC, NFC Championship times, odds, TV, streaming, predictions for conference finales - CBSSports.com

It's time for the final two matchups before the Super Bowl

NFL Divisional Round Game Recap: Detroit Lions 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Detroit Lions have advanced to the NFC championship game after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 on Sunday afternoon.