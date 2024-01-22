We’re down to the final four teams left in the 2024 NFL Playoffs, and three of those teams were Seattle Seahawks opponents! Seattle beat the Detroit Lions back in Week 2 in an overtime thriller, and also played the San Francisco 49ers twice and the Baltimore Ravens once. Let’s not get to what happened in those other three games.

It’s commonplace for an eliminated team/team not involved in the postseason to look for familiar faces and former players on teams still in the playoffs. For the Seahawks, a host of former players just got bounced over the weekend, including Poona Ford on the Buffalo Bills, Ryan Neal and David Moore on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, George Fant on the Houston Texans, and an honorary mention to 2022 seventh-round pick Bo Melton of the Green Bay Packers, who never appeared in a regular season game for the Seahawks.

What does that leave us with? Well, not a whole lot.

Using the strict standard of “must have played at least one regular season snap with the Seahawks” as my guideline, there are no ex-Seahawks on the Detroit Lions (since Bruce Irvin was released), San Francisco 49ers, or Kansas City Chiefs. That leaves us with the Baltimore Ravens as the only team with any Seahawks inclusion!

Jadeveon Clowney was Seattle’s big acquisition before the 2019 regular season began. The veteran pass-rusher was on an expiring deal and was dealt from the Houston Texans to the Seahawks. Clowney had a pick-6 and a fumble return touchdown to go along with his three sacks, but he didn’t get re-signed. After leaving the Cleveland Browns under, shall we say, unhappy circumstances, Clowney has managed a career-best 9.5 sack season playing for the elite Baltimore defense.

Tyler Ott was the Seahawks' long-snapper from the end of the 2016 season through the early part of 2022 before ending up on IR. He even made the Pro Bowl in 2020! Ott was signed by the Ravens to replace Nick Moore, who tore his Achilles just prior to preseason.

was the Seahawks’ long-snapper from the end of the 2016 season through the early part of 2022 before ending up on IR. He even made the Pro Bowl in 2020! Ott was signed by the Ravens to replace Nick Moore, who tore his Achilles just prior to preseason. Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was an emergency signing in 2022 due to injuries, and he’s hanging out on the Ravens’ practice squad.

That’s it. Seriously.

San Francisco does have defensive lineman T.Y. McGill on the practice squad, but he never appeared in a regular season game when he was with Seattle in 2015. The 49ers coaching staff does, however, include former Seahawks defensive end Darryl Tapp and special teams coordinator Brian Schneider. Longtime members of Field Gulls will remember our freakout when the Seahawks traded Tapp to the Philadelphia Eagles for Chris Clemons.

Anyway, what I’m saying here is that a Ravens vs. Lions Super Bowl is the most desired outcome.