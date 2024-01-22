Report: Shane Waldron expected to leave Seahawks

The head coaching search of the Seattle Seahawks is on to the second round of interviews as the team looks to replace the most successful head coach in franchise history. Meanwhile, several other teams across the league are also working on coaching searches of their own, including the Chicago Bears, who are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Luke Getsy.

According to a report early Monday morning, the Bears are set to fill that open offensive coordinator spot with the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, Shane Waldron.

The #Bears are working towards a deal to hire Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, per sources.



Waldron, 44, spent the past three seasons as Seattle’s OC. Now he’s expected to land in Chicago, which owns the No. 1 pick with a big question looming at QB. pic.twitter.com/otzxYRkDvZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2024

In his three seasons as offensive coordinator for the Seahawks Waldron’s offenses finished 16th, 9th and 17th in points per game, while finishing 16th, 10th and 12th in points per drive.

Assuming a deal is reached and Waldron joins the Bears, he would be the first member of the Seattle coaching staff known to have departed for another team after the Seahawks reportedly invited the members of the coaching staff to seek employment elsewhere.