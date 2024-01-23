In Today’s Links: Sherm has a few things to say about Brock Purdy; we’ve got a bit more analyis of possible HC candidates pertaining to our beloved Seattle Seahawks; a look ahead at the offseason with those that know; and, you know, the question looms: who should stay and who should go. We’ve always got ‘Hawks talk for yall, and some other things that happen around the NFL, here every day at Field Gulls. Thanks for being here with us.

#np All I Wanna Do by Cheryl Crow

Seahawks News

Raheem Morris: 'Nothing Special' - Seaside Joe

Should the Seahawks hire Raheem Morris? Seaside Joe 1787

Richard Sherman praises Brock Purdy's mediocre performance - Seahawks Wire

Easily the most frustrating thing for fans of the Seattle Seahawks to watch during these playoffs has been the overhyping of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Anyone who actually watches the games can see as plain as day how obviously… we'll be generous here… “average” Purdy is as a signal caller. The latest example came on Saturday night, when the San Francisco 49ers narrowly survived the No. 7 seeded Green Bay Packers in a 24-21 victory.

Hawk Talk Podcast: A Big Offseason Ahead - Seahawks.com

Michael Bumpus and Nasser Kyobe reflect on Pete Carroll's incredible run as Seahawks head coach, and look ahead to what's next.

Seahawks Round-Up: Seahawks' Bobby Wagner Provides Year to Remember for Seattle Public School's WHOLE Mentoring Program - Seahawks.com

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner built rapport with students of the WHOLE Mentoring Program through his return season to Seattle.

Seahawks 2024 offseason: Possible cuts, pending free agents, draft picks, more - The Athletic

Tyler Lockett's and Quandre Diggs' contracts might need addressing, with the Seahawks over the cap and having several key free agents.

Seattle Seahawks Final Report Card: DK Metcalf, Receiving Corps Rewrite Record Books - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though the Seattle Seahawks didn't reach their goals of returning to the playoffs and making a run in January, DK Metcalf and the rest of a loaded receiving corps stood out as one of the few positional groups that played to expectations in 2023.

NFC West News

Where Do Arizona Cardinals Rank in 2024 Cap Space? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals will have some money to spend this offseason.

What Contributed to Brock Purdy's Poor Performance vs. the Packers? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Brock Purdy played poorly for the majority of the divisional playoff game against the Packers. What was the cause of it?

49ers news: 3 quick takeaways from the 24-21 win over the Packers - Niners Nation

The 49ers edged away from the Packers with a game-winning drive on Saturday.

Rams likely to lose Zac Robinson to offensive coordinator job - Turf Show Times

5 teams, including the Patriots, want to talk to Zac Robinson about their open OC position

Matthew Stafford's Bounce-Back Season A Good Sign For Los Angeles Rams Future - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford sat out for eight games last season, but this year, he looked like the Stafford of old.

Around The NFL

Titans have decided on their next head coach - Larry Brown Sports

The Tennessee Titans have made a decision about their head coach position and will hire Brian Callahan away from the Bengals.

Brock Purdy vs. Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson is teasing a 'game manager' vs. 'game-changer' Super Bowl - Yahoo Sports

In the eyes of the NFL’s strongly opinionated quarterback connoisseurs, this is a playoff landscape featuring two game managers on one side and two game-changers on the other.

TE Zach Ertz signs with Detroit Lions ahead of NFC championship game - Yahoo Sports

TE Zach Ertz will begin on the practice squad with the hope of being elevated.

What does Brian Callahan hire mean for Will Levis, Titans' offense? - ESPN

The Titans hired an offensive-minded coach in the former Bengals OC to be the team's sixth coach.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud wants to be more than great rookie - ESPN

After a historic year, the Houston QB said he wants to be more than a great rookie -- he wants to be the greatest player.

2023 NFL playoffs: 18 unsung plays from divisional round - ESPN+

Let's sort the drama from the NFL divisional round through the lens of 18 plays that might have mattered more than you think.

Move the Sticks: Breaking down Divisional Round games - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from the four Divisional Round games on a new episode of Move the Sticks

What separates the Bills from the Chiefs (it’s not just Patrick Mahomes): Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

The Bills can learn something from the Chiefs, while everyone could learn something from the Ravens, who have been historically dominant.

Bills' Super Bowl window might be closing, breaking down NFL divisional round plus 13 crazy playoff stats - CBSSports.com

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL for Jan. 22

Rookie grades & snaps report for all 32 teams after the 2023 NFL regular season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Using PFF's extensive database, we dive into each NFL team's 2023 rookie class.