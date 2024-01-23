Report: Jim Harbaugh close to landing with Chargers as Pete Carroll lurks

The NFL coaching carousel is well into its annual spinning, with almost half the teams that opted to move on from their head coach having already filled their openings. However, several teams remain on the hunt for the next leader of their team, including both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Chargers have, of course, long been linked to Jim Harbaugh, with many surprised that an announcement regarding the hiring of Harbs to the position has not already been made, though that could come at any moment with Harbaugh reportedly meeting with the team for a second time on Tuesday.

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: Jim Harbaugh is in Los Angeles today for a second meeting with the #Chargers about their head coaching job. Is this the job that finally brings Harbaugh back to the NFL? pic.twitter.com/MFjSLM2i76 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2024

However, regardless of whether Harbaugh and the Chargers come to terms on a contract that makes him the next head coach of the team, according to a report from Pro Football Talk, a familiar rival is lurking behind the scenes and making a push to potentially steal the job. Specifically, PFT reports that,

Earlier today, we heard that former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is making a behind-the-scenes push for consideration.

What exactly that means for the Chargers, Carroll and Harbaugh remains to be seen, but the two are no stranger to one another, dating back to their time as coaches in both the PAC-10 and the NFC West.