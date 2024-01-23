Report: Multiple Seahawks assistants to interview with Bears

As the final four teams remaining in the playoffs prepare for their shot to make the Super Bowl, several other teams across the NFL are working to finalize their coaching staffs. One of those teams that is set to have an entirely new offensive coaching staff is the Chicago Bears, who recently Shane Waldron to be their new offensive coordinator after he spent three seasons in that role with the Seattle Seahawks.

Now that Waldron is on the ground and needs to set up his own staff, a report from Jonathan Jones of CBS indicates that, unsurprisingly, multiple members of the Seattle coaching staff are set to interview with the Bears.

New Bears OC Shane Waldron wasting no time trying to fill out his staff. He’s setting up interviews with Seahawks coaches Chad Morton, Sanjay Lal and Kerry Joseph among others for various staff positions, per source. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 23, 2024

Chad Morton has been coaching Seahawks running backs since 2015, and had the title of run game coordinator added in 2022, while Kerry Joseph has been on staff with the Seahawks since 2020 serving as an offensive assistant, assistant wide receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach. Lastly, Sanjay Lal has spent each of the past two seasons as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.