The Pro Football Writers of America released its All-Rookie Team for the 2023 season, and there are two Seattle Seahawks in the picture.

Devon Witherspoon is no surprise given his stellar play at cornerback. He’ll likely be an AP Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist, in addition to his Pro Bowl selection and PFF All-Pro Second-Team honor. and this adds but the other name may be surprising to some. Safety Jerrick Reed II didn’t get much playing time on defense, but he was a standout on special teams before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Reed is the lone player with the “ST” distinction, so congratulations to him!

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud won PFWA’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, while Defensive Rookie of the Year went to the Texans’ Will Anderson Jr. Hell of a haul for the AFC South champions!

The Los Angeles Rams had four All-Rookie members, which is sensational given they didn’t have a pick until the third round.

Here’s the full roster!

Offense

QB – C.J. Stroud, Houston Texas

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions; Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

WR – Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings; Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

TE – Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

C – Joe Tippmann, New York Jets

G – Steve Avila, Los Angeles Rams; O’Cyrus Torrence, Buffalo Bills

T – Dawand Jones, Cleveland Browns; Darnell Wright, Chicago Bears

Defense

DL – Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans; Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles; Tuli Tuipulotu, Los Angeles Chargers; Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams

LB – Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions; Ivan Pace Jr., Minnesota Vikings; Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams

CB – Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

S – Jordan Battle, Cincinnati Bengals; Ji’Ayir Brown, San Francisco 49ers

Special Teams

PK – Jake Moody, San Francisco 49ers

P – Bryce Baringer, New England Patriots

KR – Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

PR – Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers

ST – Jerrick Reed II, Seattle Seahawks