Report: Andy Dickerson interviewed for offensive coordinator by a second team

As the Seattle Seahawks and general manager John Schneider plug away on the search for a successor to Pete Carroll, the assistant coaches who were invited to look for work elsewhere are doing just that.

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday the hire of Shane Waldron to be their offensive coordinator in 2024, making official what had been reported earlier. With that done, Waldron reportedly wasted no time setting up interviews with the Bears for several of his former coworkers with the Seahawks, including Kerry Joseph, Sanjay Lal and Chad Morton.

In addition, according to Mike Silver, another member of the Seahawks offensive coaching staff interviewed for the recently created opening as offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals interviewed former Seahawks OL coach Andy Dickerson for their offensive coordinator job earlier today — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 23, 2024

The Bengals, of course, lost offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to the Tennessee Titans head coaching job on Monday, and thus the interest in Seattle offensive line coach Andy Dickerson. Dickerson helped develop multiple young offensive linemen with both the Los Angeles Rams and in Seattle, and that experience could be very attractive for a Cincinnati team that has struggled with offensive line issues for years.