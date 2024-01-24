The Carolina Panthers don’t have a head coach, but they do have a new general manager with deep ties to the Seattle Seahawks... again.

Having fired former Seahawks executive Scott Fitterer, the Panthers promoted assistant GM and former Carolina linebacker Dan Morgan to both the GM and President of Football Operations titles. Morgan’s entire seven-year playing career was with Carolina, but his first eight seasons in a front office role were with the Seahawks. Initially, he was a scouting intern before landing a job as assistant director of pro personnel from 2011-2014, then elevated to pro personnel director until 2017.

Morgan left for the Buffalo Bills in 2018 to be their player personnel director before returning to Carolina in 2021 as Scott Fitterer’s assistant GM.

The Panthers have been a mess under cantankerous owner David Tepper, so the fact that Morgan has even lasted this long and gotten a promotion is a minor miracle. Next step is finding a head coach to replace Frank Reich. One name that has surfaced is another former Seahawk, current Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

An in-person interview with Canales is scheduled for Wednesday, and it doesn’t take too much thinking to connect 2 + 2 together.

Dan Morgan, the Panthers' new GM, spent 8 seasons in the Seahawks' front office. Canales was an assistant coach in Seattle for all of those 8 seasons. https://t.co/cWc8zOHHyJ — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) January 24, 2024

#Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales, scheduled for a second interview with #Panthers, has been impressive in interviews, per league sources, and is regarded as a serious contender for Carolina job @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 23, 2024

If Canales gets the nod as Carolina’s head coach, that would fill another vacancy at a time when the Seahawks still haven’t decided on their own head coach. There has not been any reporting linking Canales to a Seattle reunion, as tempting as it may be given his success in Tampa Bay.