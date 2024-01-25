In Today’s Links: more on potential coaching candidates for the Seattle Seahawks HC position; more on Ejiro Evero; more on what y’all might want in a Head Coach and/or a coordinator. Championship game previews and other various bits of info. Dive in. Let’s talk about it. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

Can I predict the next Seahawks head coach? - Seaside Joe

The toughest prediction that Seaside Joe has ever attempted to make: Seaside Joe 1789

Twitter can’t believe the Seahawks compared Riq Woolen to Pat Surtain - Broncos Wire

The Seahawks posted a graphic that implied Riq Woolen was comparable to Pat Surtain. Fans on Twitter/X did not approve.

Why Seahawks head coach candidate Ejiro Evero is well regarded - Seattle Sports

Anish Shroff joined Wyman and Bob to explain why Carolina DC Ejiro Evero is getting head coaching looks from the Seattle Seahawks and others.

Salk: 5 things Seattle Seahawks should prioritize in coach search - Seattle Sports

While X's and O's are important, Mike Salk says the Seattle Seahawks must prioritize four things over scheme in their head coach search.

Decision looms on Geno Smith's future as the Seahawks' QB - ESPN

GM John Schneider and Seattle's next head coach have options when it comes to the team's future at QB. But has Smith done enough to stay?

Seahawks Round-Up: Bobby Wagner Joins ‘Inside the NFL’ On The CW - Seahawks.com

On Wednesday, Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner joined the ‘Inside the NFL’ broadcast to discuss the 2023 season and playoff outlook.

If Seattle Seahawks Hire Defensive Coach, Who Should Be Offensive Coordinator? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With second interviews underway for the Seattle Seahawks, defense looks to be a top priority. Which coordinator would be a good fit with each candidate?

NFC West News

49ers news: Kalia Davis’s practice window opened; Deebo Samuel jogs on side - Niners Nation

This could be an evaluation period for San Francisco 49ers DT Kalia Davis

Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams provide 49ers with leadership - ESPN

The supremely confident receiver and All-Pro tackle have joined forces to provide the chip on the shoulder that has propelled the 49ers into the NFC title game against the Lions.

Kyle Shanahan Sizes Up the Detriot Lions Defense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan breaks down the Detroit Lions offense.

Three Things We Learned From Arizona Cardinals' 2023 Season - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

There's plenty of potential for the Arizona Cardinals moving forward.

Red Rain Podcast: Kyler Murray’s Rise, Fall and Potential Renaissance in Arizona - Revenge of the Birds

In today’s episode, Kyle and I talk about Kyler’s Murray’s career path to date and particular games that have been turning points. At the conclusion, we discuss 4 things that may contribute in a...

Rams roster breakdown: These are the biggest needs in 2024 - Turf Show Times

50 players currently signed and their contract status

How Much Salary Cap Space Will Los Angeles Rams Have This Offseason? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

As coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead attempt to build a Super Bowl-caliber roster, here's a look at how much salary cap space the Los Angeles Rams will have this offseason.

Around The NFL

Jim Harbaugh didn't have to leave Michigan — but the chance at a Super Bowl with the Chargers was too much to pass up - Yahoo Sports

Harbaugh can now focus on football, not NCAA investigations, contracts, lawyers, recruiting or the voluminous NCAA manual. There are few better at building a competitive culture.

NFL exec predictions: Destinations for Russ, Baker and Kirk - ESPN+

What are some possible destinations for the NFL's high-profile passers? Which teams will move up the standings? Execs help us look to the future.

RB Index: Bills' James Cook among six running backs I was wrong about in 2023 - NFL.com

After revisiting his preseason rankings of all 32 RB1s, Maurice Jones-Drew admits he was wrong about six players in 2023. Who exceeded expectations? Who didn't live up to the hype?

Jim Harbaugh on joining Chargers: Being back here feels like home - NBC Sports

Harbaugh, who played quarterback for the Chargers for two seasons, leaves Michigan after nine seasons.

Justin Fields or the first pick? What Shane Waldron’s arrival means for Bears at QB - The Athletic

The Bears' new offensive coordinator has worked with Geno Smith, Russell Wilson, Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins. Who will his 2024 starter be?

Unsung heroes of 2023 NFL season: One overlooked/surprise contributor from each AFC team - NFL.com

Kevin Patra identifies one unsung hero from each AFC team, with the selections ranging from surprise difference-makers to those who are overlooked. Which defensive player deserved more attention in Houston?

2024 NFL offseason: Super Bowl champion WR, ex-head coach among underrated coordinator candidates - CBSSports.com

A look at five names that deserve more attention

NFL All-Rookie Team: C.J. Stroud and other 2023 draft picks who excelled this season - The Athletic

Stroud, Puka Nacua, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jalen Carter, Will Anderson Jr. — the 2023 draft class produced a ton of talented, early-impact players.

Diving into Lamar Jackson's improvement against the blitz | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Lamar Jackson has proven capable of adjusting to and beating the blitz this season, a facet he struggled in earlier in his NFL career.