Report: Falcons nab Raheem Morris as next coach

As the NFL offseason moves along, the number of head coaching vacancies continues to dwindle. Just two weeks ago there were eight teams looking for a new head coach, but many of those filled quickly including the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.

That put things so that on Thursday morning there were just four teams looking for new head coaches, but following a pair of NFC South hirings that number has been cut in half. First, of course, was Dave Canales to the Carolina Panthers, and then later Thursday the Atlanta Falcons opted to higher Raheem Morris.

Falcons plan to hire Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach, per sources. pic.twitter.com/qlz3PbgEtJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2024

Morris had most recently been the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, but has experience in Atlanta having served as the defensive coordinator under Dan Quinn. Perhaps most notably, Morris was the interim head coach in 2020 after the Falcons fired Quinn following an 0-5 start, and finished 4-12 after Morris led them to a 4-7 record over the remainder of the season.