Another couple of HC positions have been filled. The leftovers are substantial. Our Seattle Seahawks will name a coach soon-ish, but are taking their time. In other news, Devon Witherspoon continues to garner off-season praise and accolades, being named recently as one of the finalist for Rookie Defensive Player of the Year. Much deserved recognition for this young man. A bright star, indeed, amongst several young stars that may just need a scheme adjustment, and some new blood in the building to get them going in the proper direction. Big news looms. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

Kafka-YESque? Seahawks sleeper candidate could be first choice - Seaside Joe

Podcast appearance: Seahawks Forever, talking Mike Kafka prediction, 1/25/2024

As options dwindle, where do Seahawks stand on search for new head coach? - KIRO7

The search for Pete Carroll's replacement in Seattle continues.

Is the Seahawks coaching search a foregone conclusion? – Seahawks Draft Blog

I’m going to post a mock draft either later today or tomorrow. Briefly though, I want to share a thought that has lingered on my mind since Tuesday.

What to know about Seahawks coach candidate Patrick Graham - Seattle Sports

Las Vegas Raiders announcer Jason Horowitz joined Wyman & Bob to break down Patrick Graham, a Seattle Seahawks coach interview.

Most and least intriguing names in Seattle Seahawks coach search - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports' Stacy Rost details why one coordinator named Mike has her interest for the Seahawks coach job, and another doesn't.

Why Field Yates thinks Dan Quinn will be Seattle Seahawks coach - Seattle Sports

ESPN's Field Yates believes the Seattle Seahawks' next head coach will be a familiar face in former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Devon Witherspoon Named Finalist For AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award - Seahawks.com

Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon was named one of five finalists for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Seahawks rookies: Devon Witherspoon looks like a star. What about everyone else? - The Athletic

The Seahawks' rookie class looks strong once again, but more will be expected of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zach Charbonnet in Year 2.

Seattle Seahawks Well-Positioned to Land Quality Head Coach as Other Vacancies Fill Quickly - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seeking a replacement for Pete Carroll, the Seattle Seahawks haven't been in a hurry to hire a new head coach, but that patience may be rewarded with all of their reported targets still available and only two other head coaching jobs left unfilled.

NFC West News

49ers news: Where the Lions could have a key advantage over the Niners - Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers will need to have a better performance against the run this weekend.

Where the 49ers are Better than the Lions - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing where the San Francisco 49ers are better than the Detroit Lions.

NFL Execs Believe Arizona Cardinals Could Make Playoffs Next Season - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

NFL personnel are high on the Arizona Cardinals entering 2024.

NFL executives think the Arizona Cardinals make a playoff run in 2024 - Revenge of the Birds

Things are trending upward in Arizona and coaches and executives from around the league are taking notice.

PFF names Kobie Turner as the Rams ‘secret superstar’ - Turf Show Times

Not a secret to Rams fans, Kobie Turner is a conductor from the future

A Look Back on Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris' Time With The Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams will be on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator, following the loss of Raheem Morris to the Atlanta Falcons.

Around The NFL

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte arrested on illegal gambling charges - Larry Brown Sports

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was arrested on charges related to alleged illegal gambling while he was at LSU

As Falcons pass on Bill Belichick, it’s clear what is shutting him out of this NFL head-coaching hiring cycle - Yahoo Sports

Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.

How long has it been since Lions played in NFC title game? 'Black or White' was No. 1 song - Yahoo Sports

The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.

Years of shoddy hiring practices justify NFL's imperfect effort to clean up its own mess - NBC Sports

The Falcons' decision to hire Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris means that the Rams will get a pair of third-round compensatory draft picks.

2024 NFL free agency: Which quarterbacks MUST be re-signed? Who will attract interest on open market? - NFL.com

Looking ahead to 2024 NFL free agency, which quarterbacks MUST be re-signed? Who could attract serious interest on the open market? In this edition of the QB Index, Nick Shook spotlights a number of intriguing names at the game's most important position.

Move the Sticks: Conference championship games preview + Chargers hire Jim Harbaugh as head coach - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from the four Divisional Round games on a new episode of Move the Sticks

How Minnesota fans have suffered through 32 years of heartbreak - ESPN

None of Minnesota's four pro sports teams -- MLB's Twins, NBA's Timberwolves, NHL's North Stars (later the Wild) and the NFL's Vikings -- have advanced to a championship series or Super Bowl, much less won.

What Raheem Morris' return to Atlanta means for the Falcons - ESPN

The Falcons plan to hire Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach, sources told Adam Schefter on Thursday.

New Titans coach Brian Callahan says he will call plays - ESPN

New Titans head coach Brian Callahan said he will call the plays on offense this season despite not being the playcaller as offensive coordinator for the Bengals.

One 'secret superstar' for all 32 NFL teams after the 2023 season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Thomas Valentine reveals each NFL team's "secret superstar" from the 2023 season.

Popper: Jim Harbaugh was the hire the Chargers couldn’t afford to miss out on - The Athletic

The Chargers have the star quarterback. They have the attractive brand and powder blue jerseys. What's missing? Winning. Enter Harbaugh.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson: Is the Ravens' QB the real toughest rival for Chiefs' champ? - CBSSports.com

Comparing each QB's career, playoff history, fun facts and much more