Former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has begun building his staff in the Windy City.

The Chicago Bears’ newest OC has brought on ex-Seahawks assistant Kerry Joseph to be the team’s quarterbacks coach. Joseph was not only a Grey Cup champion as a CFL quarterback with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, he spent several seasons in Seattle as a safety.

The #Bears are hiring Kerry Joseph as their quarterbacks coach, per source.



A former CFL QB and NFL safety, Joseph was the #Seahawks' assistant QBs coach the past two seasons. Now he reunites with OC Shane Waldron in Chicago. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2024

In addition to being an assistant QBs coach in Seattle, he spent one season as assistant wide receivers coach in 2021. Other than two stints as a training camp intern in New Orleans and Tampa, the whole of Joseph’s NFL coaching experience has come under Pete Carroll’s Seahawks.

It was previously reported that Waldron set up interviews for Joseph, receivers coach Sanjay Lal, and running backs coach Chad Morton. However, Lal has withdrawn his name from consideration, so the 2023 Seahawks offensive staff will not wholly transfer over to the Bears.