Shane Waldron brings Seahawks assistant Kerry Joseph to Bears staff

Joseph worked as Seattle’s assistant quarterbacks coach.

By Mookie Alexander
Los Angeles Chargers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has begun building his staff in the Windy City.

The Chicago Bears’ newest OC has brought on ex-Seahawks assistant Kerry Joseph to be the team’s quarterbacks coach. Joseph was not only a Grey Cup champion as a CFL quarterback with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, he spent several seasons in Seattle as a safety.

In addition to being an assistant QBs coach in Seattle, he spent one season as assistant wide receivers coach in 2021. Other than two stints as a training camp intern in New Orleans and Tampa, the whole of Joseph’s NFL coaching experience has come under Pete Carroll’s Seahawks.

It was previously reported that Waldron set up interviews for Joseph, receivers coach Sanjay Lal, and running backs coach Chad Morton. However, Lal has withdrawn his name from consideration, so the 2023 Seahawks offensive staff will not wholly transfer over to the Bears.

