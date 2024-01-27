Former Seattle Seahawks assistant Dave Canales is now in charge of the Carolina Panthers, having turned his lone season as Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator into his first head coaching job.

Given his close ties to the Seahawks, it comes as no surprise that Canales is looking at Seattle to help fill his own staff in Charlotte. Panthers reporter Joe Person says Canales is looking at Tracy Smith to be his special teams coordinator. No, not Tracy Smith from CBS Sunday Morning or the true crime TV show 48 Hours, but the son of longtime Pete Carroll assistant Carl ‘Tater’ Smith.

I'm told Panthers coach Dave Canales is targeting Seattle's Tracy Smith as Panthers' special teams coordinator. Smith was the special teams assistant on the Seahawks' staff, which is pretty much free to go after Pete Carroll stepped down. — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 27, 2024

Tracy Smith has been a Seahawks special teams assistant since 2021, and previously spent time with the Houston Texans, including as ST coordinator in 2020.

With Pete Carroll’s days as Seahawks head coach done and dusted, we should expect most (if not all) of the 2023 Seahawks coaching staff to be elsewhere next season.

So far, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has taken the same job with the Chicago Bears, bringing assistant quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph with him to be Chicago’s main QBs coach. There has been reported interest in offensive line coach Andy Dickerson as offensive coordinator from both the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. Special teams coordinator Larry Izzo reportedly has garnered attention from the New York Giants, but no interview has been reported.