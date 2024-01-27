In Today’s Links: mock drafts (i guess it’s time!); why is the Seahawks coaching search taking so long?; some more Pete, some more end-of-season report cards; and yes, is Boye Mofe a breakout candidate for the 2024 ‘Hawks defense? (Quite possibly, yes). Enjoy the games today. Enjoy yourselves. Be kind to one another. Eat well.

Seahawks News

Are Seahawks searching for their own versions of Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow? - Seaside Joe

How Pete Carroll and Geno Smith are like Marvin Lewis and Andy Dalton, plus what that means for the future: Seaside Joe 1791

Seahawks plot a new course under John Schneider in my second mock draft – Seahawks Draft Blog

Amid the fear of an underwhelming appointment that may or may not be coming next week in Seattle, I do think one thing is pretty clear. John Schneider is itching to draft a quarterback. I think whatever happens with the appointment of a Head Coach, adding a new QB is going to be a priority, together with pairing the player with a strong developer of quarterbacks in one form or another.

Why is the Seattle Seahawks' coaching search taking so long? - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are one of two teams still looking for a head coach. Paul Moyer and Dave Wyman shared why the Hawks are still searching.

Yates on what Seahawks should do with Geno, Adams and Wagner - Seattle Sports

ESPN's Field Yates joined Wyman & Bob and was asked about the futures of three of the Seattle Seahawks' biggest names.

Wyman: Seahawks' Witherspoon is Defensive Rookie of the Year - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon is a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist, and Dave Wyman thinks he should win the award.

Pete Carroll's lasting legacy in Seattle is more than just wins - ESPN

The Seahawks' winningest coach didn't just put them in back-to-back Super Bowls. He changed the franchise's entire culture ... for good.

Seahawks Round-Up: Boye Mafe Named Seahawks' 'Secret Superstar' by Pro Football Focus - Seahawks.com

Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus evaluates every roster for the player deserving of more attention, selecting second-year linebacker Boye Mafe for the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks Final Report Card: Big Questions Loom For Bobby Wagner, Linebacker Corps - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

From a raw statistical standpoint, Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks had strong seasons in the middle for the Seattle Seahawks. But the two veterans weren't completely exempt of blame when it comes to the team's 24th ranked scoring defense either.

NFC West News

49ers vs Lions: Chase Young among players who need to step up against Detroit - Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers need better games from Chase Young, Logan Ryan, and Ambry Thomas against the Detroit Lions in the Conference Championship game

Muzzling the Lions: Keys for a 49ers Victory at Levi's - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the keys for the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

Arizona Cardinals Optimistic as Rebuild Continues - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are entering the second year of their rebuild.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver coach will get close look at Senior Bowl prospects - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver coach will get a close look at some elite prospects at the Senior Bowl.

Rams defensive coordinator targets: 5 best options to replace Morris? - Turf Show Times

Who are the five best options to replace Raheem Morris as the Rams defensive coordinator?

Pro Football Focus Reveals Kevin Dotson As Most Important Los Angeles Rams Free Agent - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams will be faced with several important free-agent decisions, but keeping quarterback Matthew Stafford healthy is a must for 2024.

Around The NFL

Ravens make key move with Mark Andrews ahead of AFC Championship - Larry Brown Sports

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been activated from injured reserve ahead of the AFC Championship Game

NFL injury tracker, championship weekend: Ravens' Mark Andrews set to return, Deebo Samuel at 'full go' - Yahoo Sports

Everything you need to know injury-wise for NFL championship weekend.

Dave Canales gets six-year deal, the NFL equivalent of hazard pay - NBC Sports

David Tepper's dysfunction is Dave Canales's windfall.

Ravens' run to AFC title game vs. Chiefs fueled by surprises - ESPN

Baltimore is one win from the Super Bowl, and a big part of that is due to this unique defense.

NFL playoff game picks, guide: Chiefs-Ravens, Lions-49ers - ESPN

Here's everything you need to know for both NFL conference championship games. Who will win Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers?

Looking at the biggest questions for the Saints in the offseason - ESPN

The New Orleans Saints typically have a method in the offseason.

NFL Championship Sunday primer: What is each remaining team's trump card? Achilles' heel? - NFL.com

Championship Sunday offers a pair of enticing matchups: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, followed by Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers. What is each remaining team's trump card? Achilles' heel? Bucky Brooks has the answers in the Scout's Noteboo

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2024 hiring cycle - NFL.com

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2024 hiring cycle kicks into gear.

NFL playoff predictions: 8 coaches, executives predict conference championship winners - The Athletic

The reigning champion Chiefs are underdogs again. Can they upset the Ravens? Will the Lions' feel-good story end versus the 49ers?

Grades for 2024 NFL head coaching hires: Chargers get 'A' for Jim Harbaugh swing, Panthers bank on upside - CBSSports.com

Assessing the big moves in the hiring cycle

Most improved player for all 32 NFL teams after the 2023 regular season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Improvement is the name of the game in the NFL. Here, we highlight one player from each team who made the biggest jump in PFF grade from last season to 2023.