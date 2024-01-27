Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 126: Mina Kimes

One of our favorite people to talk ball with stops by to discuss the shocking end of Pete Carroll’s tenure in Seattle (16:31), who might be next in line (25:34), what John Schneider and the Seahawks should prioritize this offseason (41:22), and how she as a fan is feeling during tumultuous times such as these (49:03).

