Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 127: Brady Henderson

ESPN’s Seahawks beat reporter goes deep with Jacson and Mike on an underwhelming 2023 season in Seattle (7:27), how Geno stacks up against other QBs in the conference (16:15), the team’s coaching search (26:55), and how the NFL playoffs are reinforcing what’s necessary for the Seahawks to regain the status of a true contender (33:51).

