Hello, there. Bienvenidos al Domingo de Campeonato! In Today’s Links: we’ve got both AFC and NFC previews, predictions, and predications. We’ve got rumors as to the next Head Coach of our Seattle Seahawks may be. We’ve got further analysis on the year that was (not that long ago) for our ‘Hawks. Some other tidbits, here and there. Otherwise, enjoy the games today! They seem like they will be good ones.

Seahawks News

AFC/NFC Championship Games Discussion - Seaside Joe

Seahawks fans, share your thoughts on Sunday's action: Seaside Joe 1792

Seahawks coaching hire is important, but key is who GM John Schneider puts on roster - The Seattle Times

Pete Carroll was probably the most successful coach in this town's history, and his departure from the Seahawks has the Emerald City buzzing about who will replace him at the helm. If they didn't, we wouldn't see massive win-loss upticks like we did with the 49ers last decade, when Jim Harbaugh took a 6-10 team and made it 13-3 the next season.

Mike Macdonald is a talented coach but there are things that aren’t being discussed about his candidacy – Seahawks Draft Blog

Let me be clear, I’m a fan of Mike Macdonald’s. He speaks with a real authority during interviews and there are no wasted words. He’s succinct, his messaging is clear and there’s no doubt he’s a good communicator without needing to speak like Mel Gibson in Braveheart.

What's to blame for Seahawks' poor rushing attack in 2023? - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks had one of the NFL's worst rushing offenses in 2023, and former NFL offensive lineman Ray Roberts explains why.

Brock & Salk: Does it make sense for Seahawks to draft a QB? - Seattle Sports

Given what the Seattle Seahawks' issues were in 2023, should they really consider drafting a quarterback in the first round?

Sources - Commanders, Seahawks eye HC candidates from Ravens, Lions - ESPN

The Commanders and Seahawks both are waiting to conduct head coaching interviews with assistants who will be coaching in Sunday's conference championship games.

Pairing Seattle Seahawks Coaching Candidates With Priority Free Agents to Re-Sign - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Once the Seattle Seahawks decide on a new head coach, the choice will have a domino effect on which free agents return in March and the roster-building process as a whole. Which pending free agents would be the best fit for six remaining candidates?

NFC West News

How does the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay coaching tree dice up defenses? Here’s the process - The Athletic

How do coaches plan each week with so much to take into account? QB John Wolford gives a step-by-step plan for how it's completed.

49ers news: 3 keys to a victory over the Detroit Lions - Niners Nation

The 49ers could find themselves in an offensive showdown against the Lions.

NFC championship game preview: 49ers try to spoil the Lions' feel-good story - Yahoo Sports

The Lions are one step from their first Super Bowl appearance.

49ers' Defense Will be the Deciding Factor to Defeating the Lions - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The Lions have the proper ingredients on offense to cook up the ideal plan to expose the weaknesses on the 49ers' defense.

Shrine Bowl Preview: Prospects Arizona Cardinals Could Target - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

There are many reasons to keep your eye on the Shrine Bowl this year as Arizona Cardinals fans.

NFL playoff divisional round reactions; what to do with Cardinals’ own free agents and Senior Bowl coaches - Revenge of the Birds

Talking all things Arizona Cardinals and NFL.

Rams Super Bowl Odds: Is LA set up to compete for title in 2024? - Turf Show Times

Will Rams repeat their formula and contend for Super Bowl in 2024?

Baltimore Ravens Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson to Interview with Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is a highly sought-after candidate for coordinator positions in the NFL, and the Los Angeles Rams have him in their sights.

Around The NFL

Kellen Moore leaving Chargers for OC job with top NFC contender - Larry Brown Sports

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is leaving the team to take the same job with a top NFC contender.

AFC championship game preview: Ravens-Chiefs matchup features a great QB battle - Yahoo Sports

Two MVP quarterbacks take center stage in the AFC title game.

Patriots are expected to promote DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator - NBC Sports

The Patriots stayed inside the organization by promoting Jerod Mayo to head coach and they'll do the same thing to fill their defensive coordinator job.

Lamar Jackson looks to join recent MVPs with Super Bowl appearance - ESPN

Every MVP winner in the past 10 years except the Ravens QB has appeared in a Super Bowl at some point in their careers. Can Jackson complete the list?

Aaron Jones confident in Packers' future: 'We're gonna be dangerous. We're gonna be special' - NFL.com

Lost in the immediate disappointment of Green Bay's Divisional Round loss to the 49ers was the makings of a team on the rise. Packers RB Aaron Jones is among those who feel the Packers have laid the foundation to be major players moving forward.

2024 AFC, NFC championship game picks: Ravens hold off Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs; 49ers get back to Super Bowl - CBSSports.com

Jordan Dajani gives his picks for championship weekend

NFL Conference Championship Round Preview: Betting tips, highest-graded players and matchups to watch | NFL and NCAA Betting Picks | PFF

Identifying key matchups, players to watch and best bets ahead of the NFL's conference championship round.