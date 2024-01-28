Report: Seahawks plan to interview Mike Macdonald once Ravens season is over

The head coaching search of the Seattle Seahawks is well into its second week, and according to a report Sunday morning could be extended by a couple more weeks should the Baltimore Ravens defeat the Kansas City Chiefs and advance to the Super Bowl.

Specifically, in the wake of moving on from the most successful head coach in franchise history, Pete Carroll, after fourteen seasons, the Seahawks have already conducted a number of interviews with big name candidates. Some of the names with which the Hawks have talked included Dan Quinn, Ejiro Evero, Bobby Slowik and others, but there was one name that had not been mentioned that had fans frustrated, and that is Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Macdonald’s name was linked to the search for the next Seattle coach early on, but the team was unable to interview him due to league rules. That, understandably, led to frustration from fans as they hoped that the team would at least request to interview one of the hottest names on the market, and one whose group shut down the NFC West division rival San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams earlier in the season. Now, according to a report Sunday morning, Seattle intends to interview Macdonald, and so the only thing standing in the way is the fact that the Seahawks have to wait until the Ravens season is over.

The #Seahawks plan to interview #Ravens DC Mike Macdonald for HC this week if Baltimore loses, sources say. If the Ravens win, Seattle has to wait. And SEA seems willing to do so -- a la Shane Steichen last year.



— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2024